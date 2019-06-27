'One Day at a Time' saved by Pop TV

There are more days on the horizon for “One Day at a Time.”
Nearly four months after being canceled by Netflix, the reboot of the classic sitcom has found a new home on Pop TV. The series will be back for a 13-episode fourth season, which will premiere in 2020 on the CBS-owned cable network, which is also the U.S. home to “Schitt’s Creek.”
“How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next,” Brad Schwartz, Pop TV president, said in a statement. “If ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins. … We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face.”
The announcement follows weeks of social media campaigning to keep the show alive — via the hashtag #SAVEODAAT — from the show’s executive producers, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce, as well as the sitcom’s ardent fanbase.
The first three seasons of the acclaimed Sony TV-produced sitcom, which is inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name and follows a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles, will remain available to stream on Netflix. The series’ first three seasons also will air on Pop. . And as part of the deal for the new season, CBS — home to the original series, which concluded in 1984 — will air an encore of the reboot’s fourth season later in 2020, following its run on Pop.
“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved ‘One Day at a Time’s’ cancellation,” executive producer Norman Lear said in a statement. “Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on. Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a canceled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience — at 96.”
Added Kellett and Royce: “This show has meant so much to so many, and we can’t wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we’d especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn #SaveODAAT into #MoreODAAT.”
Netflix canceled the Latinx sitcom in mid-March after three seasons, citing as its reasoning that “not enough people watched to justify another season.” Many chided the streaming giant’s tweet about the show’s cancellation for the way it attempted to get in front of criticism it might receive over its commitment to inclusive storytelling.
“To anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important,” Netflix tweeted at the time. “The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.”