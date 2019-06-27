'One Day at a Time' saved by Pop TV

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved ‘One Day at a Time’s’ cancellation,” executive producer Norman Lear said in a statement. “Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on. Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a canceled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience — at 96.”