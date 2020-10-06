Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ teases eager fans with release date and trailer

We could fall in love with the latest trailer for “Selena: The Series,” starring Christian Serratos as the late Tejano music icon.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled a release date and second preview for the highly anticipated project, which — like all other Hollywood productions — was forced to stop filming because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arriving Dec. 4, the musical series will chronicle Selena’s rise to fame alongside her family in their home state of Texas and beyond.

“Como la flor,” Serratos’ Selena sings in the trailer, donning the singer’s signature beaded bra, high-waisted pants and fringe boots. “Ah-ah-ay, cómo me duele.”

Entertainment Weekly also shared two new stills from the show, featuring the “Walking Dead” actress rocking Selena’s voluminous bangs, red lipstick and hoop earrings.

Also set to star in the TV drama are Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) as Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr.; Seidy López (“Training Day”) as her mother, Marcella Samora; Noemí González (“The Young and the Restless”) as her sister and drummer, Suzette Quintanilla; and Gabriel Chavarria (“The Purge”) as her brother and music producer, A.B. Quintanilla III.

According to casting director Carla Hool, Netflix had planned to resume production on “Selena: The Series” at the end of September after filming came to an abrupt halt in March amid the public health crisis. Because the show shoots primarily in a studio, Hool explained, “Selena” is a “pretty contained” set and conducive to new safety protocols.

“If you keep practicing, pretty soon, it’s all gonna pay off,” Selena’s father voices in the new trailer. “When I see you on that stage, I still see the 6-year-old girl singing in our backyard.”

The series, executive produced by Selena’s family, was originally expected to debut this fall.

Other projects that have reportedly returned to set in recent months include James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, “The Tonight Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Jeopardy!,” “The Witcher,” “Supernatural,” “The Conners,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “Stranger Things” and the latest “Mission: Impossible” starring Tom Cruise.