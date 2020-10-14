What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Connecting…' on NBC; Dodger baseball

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Connecting... Thirty days into the lockdown the friends continue to grapple with unfamiliar challenges in their new reality in the first of two new episodes. In the second, marking the 78th day, Pradeep’s (Parvesh Cheena) struggle to find a suitable dinner for his increasingly picky children reveals deeper issues among the group. Otmara Marrero and Preacher Lawson also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) go on another road trip in a quest to find Amara (recurring guest star Emily Swallow) in the desperate hope that she will give them something they can use in their looming confrontation with her brother, Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict) — a.k.a. God. 8 p.m. CW

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 and 9:30 p.m. E!

Flip or Flop Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead return for a new season of this home improvement series. In the premiere they find a small house in Lakewood they hope to quickly flip, but discover an unpermitted addition. They must either bring the addition up to code or tear down the nicest part of the house. 9 p.m. HGTV

The Outpost Wren and Janzo (Izuka Hoyle, Anand Desai-Barochia) solve a mysterious puzzle box. Also, Munt and Tobin (Adam Johnson, Aaron Fontaine) escape and go for help. Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Imogen Waterhouse and Jaye Griffiths also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Star Trek: Discovery With tensions and stakes high Starfleet continues the effort to end the war with the Klingons as Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) begins to settle into her new position aboard the Discovery. Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs and Michelle Yeoh also star.10 p.m. CBS



SPECIALS

Supreme Court Nominee Confirmation Hearing Day 4: The Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony from outside witnesses about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. (N) 6 a.m. C-SPAN



SPORTS

Baseball NLCS Game 5 (if necessary): The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, 2 p.m. TBS; ALCS Game 4: The Dodgers versus the Atlanta Braves, 5 p.m. Fox and FS1

College Football Georgia State visits Arkansas State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Carson Daly; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Leslie Jones; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Jones; flu shots. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jimmy Kimmel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Michael Strahan. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Nikki DeLoach (“Sweet Autumn”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Sheryl Lee Ralph. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sonequa Martin-Green. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Victims of Jeffrey Epstein give an update on their fight against sex trafficking; Julie K. Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Henry Winkler; Nico Santos (“Superstore”); chef Aaron Sanchez. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show COVID destroyers; Hoda Kotb; Mike Colter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Catherine and India Oxenberg on their escape from NXIVM. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her pregnant stepdaughter has been using heroin for the last 10 years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Jost (“A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Leah Remini (“Fair Game”); Asante Blackk and Ayize Ma’at. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Redmayne; Guy Raz; Lele Pons and Guaynaa perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Public Enemy performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Josh Gad; John Kasich; Foo Fighters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Schilling; Brian Stelter; Jessica Burdeaux. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); actress Lili Reinhart; Anitta performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Hanna (2011) 8:50 a.m. HBO

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 9 a.m. IFC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 10:07 a.m. Starz

Donnie Brasco (1997) 10:45 a.m. Epix

The Others (2001) 10:45 a.m. HBO

The Bad Seed (1956) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Get Shorty (1995) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax

Patriot Games (1992) 11:45 a.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 12:55 p.m. Epix

They Won’t Forget (1937) 1 p.m. TCM

Brothers (2009) 1:15 p.m. Cinemax

Beetlejuice (1988) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Meet the Parents (2000) 1:31 p.m. Encore

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Dirty Dancing (1987) 2 p.m. HBO

Random Harvest (1942) 2:45 p.m. TCM

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 3 p.m. MTV

Monster House (2006) 3 and 11 p.m. Syfy

Scream (1996) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

X-Men: First Class (2011) 3:45 p.m. HBO

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET

Shrek (2001) 5 and 7 p.m. Syfy

Tunes of Glory (1960) 5 p.m. TCM

The Conjuring (2013) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Scream 2 (1997) 6 p.m. Freeform

Boiler Room (2000) 6 p.m. Showtime

50/50 (2011) 6:20 p.m. TMC

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix

The Fifth Element (1997) 7 p.m. BBC America

Spy Kids (2001) 7 p.m. Encore

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) 7 p.m. TCM

Get Out (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 8:31 p.m. Encore

Rio (2011) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Do the Right Thing (1989) 9 p.m. Showtime

The Mask (1994) 9 p.m. Syfy

Dope (2015) 9 p.m. VH1

The Seventh Cross (1944) 10 p.m. TCM

Wedding Crashers (2005) 10:15 p.m. TNT

Parenthood (1989) 11:30 p.m. TMC

My Girl (1991) 11:41 p.m. Encore

