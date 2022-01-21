What’s on TV Friday: ‘Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse’; Oscar Roundtables
SERIES
Undercover Boss Sharon M. Leite, CEO of the Vitamin Shoppe, goes undercover as a store associate to assess how changes she implemented are affecting her frontline employees. 8 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Zak Mirz, John Henry, Andy Deemer and Thomas Solomon. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an easy-to-use organic skincare product line; confidence-boosting swimwear; and a jewelry brand made from a unique recycled material. There’s also an update on Bunch Bikes. 8 p.m. ABC
Magnum P.I. Shammy (Christopher Thornton) asks Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to locate his missing friend, a homeless veteran, in this new episode. Matthew Peschio guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon performs in the finale of this limited series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (premiere) 9 p.m. Travel
Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), who says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder, in this new episode of the family police drama. 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
The Envelope Oscar Roundtables: Directors Host Mark Olsen of the Los Angeles Times leads a conversation with potential Academy Award contenders Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Siân Heder (“CODA”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Tick, Tick ... Boom!”), Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”) and Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”). 7 p.m. SN1
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Watford versus Norwich City, Noon USA; Everton versus Aston Villa, 4:30 a.m. USA
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Toronto Raptors visit the Washington Wizards, 5 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball St. Bonaventure visits Duquesne, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Maryland, 4 p.m. FS1; Michigan State visits Wisconsin, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits Nevada, 8 p.m. FS1
Australian Open Tennis Third round, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ESPN2; Saturday, 5 a.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW
High School Basketball Paraclete versus Sierra Canyon, 7:30 p.m. KDOC
Winter X Games From Aspen, Colo. 7:35 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin; author Liz Vaccariello; Tiffani Faison. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Packer; John Ortiz; Cecilia Suárez; Walker Hayes performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Samberg (“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”); Edi Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell; Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Steve Harvey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The NFL’s Trent Williams turns a cancer diagnosis into a comeback. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Valerie Bertinelli (“Enough Already”); Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Love Tonight”; Randall Park and Ed Helms; Karen Pittman; Vanna White. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev (“Fresh Vine Wine”); guest host Adam Devine. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Daniel Sunjata; guest cohost Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week President Biden’s first year in office; Russia and Ukraine: Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Mike Memoli, NBC; Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal; Carl Hulse, New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere) Author Timothy Snyder (“On Tyranny Graphic Edition”). Panel: Bari Weiss; Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maddie Ziegler. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Denzel Washington; Hunter Schafer; Twenty One Pilots. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson; Ellie Kemper; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Easy Rider Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper hit the open road in this classic 1969 counterculture film. Jack Nicholson and Karen Black also star. 7 p.m. TCM
Monday This 2020 romance from director Argyris Papadimitropoulos stars Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) and Denise Gough (“Angels in America”) as, respectively, musician-turned-DJ Mickey and immigration lawyer Chloe, American expatriates living in Athens, who try to turn a fling into a serious relationship. Dominique Tipper and Vangelis Mourikis also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Pretty in Pink (1986) 8:45 a.m. and 10:34 p.m. Encore
Solaris (2002) 9 a.m. HBO
Locke (2013) 9:05 a.m. TMC
Little Women (2019) 9:21 a.m. Starz
Man Up (2015) 9:42 a.m. Cinemax
Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 9:55 a.m. Epix
Suspicion (1941) 10 a.m. TCM
News of the World (2020) 10:40 a.m. HBO
The Matrix (1999) 10:57 a.m. and 8 p.m. Syfy
Black Mass (2015) 11 a.m. BBC America
Predator (1987) 11:15 a.m. IFC
Morris From America (2016) Noon and 11:10 p.m. TMC
Lethal Weapon (1987) 12:15 p.m. AMC
Election (1999) 12:45 p.m. Epix
Blockers (2018) 1 p.m. FX
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 1:29 p.m. Starz
Fury (2014) 1:30 p.m. BBC America
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 2:02 and 11:05 p.m. Syfy
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:30 p.m. Epix
The Chosen (1981) 2:31 p.m. Cinemax
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 2:45 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Donnie Brasco (1997) 3:18 p.m. Starz
The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
Rush Hour (1998) 4 p.m. TNT
Friends With Benefits (2011) 4 and 11:07 p.m. VH1
Three Days of the Condor (1975) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Rambo: First Blood (1982) 4:30 p.m. BBC America
Tenet (2020) 4:35 p.m. HBO
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Patriot Games (1992) 6 p.m. Showtime
A Royal Night Out (2015) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount
Avatar (2009) 7:15 p.m. IFC
The Suicide Squad (2021) 7:42 p.m. HBO
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 8 p.m. KCET
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Panic Room (2002) 8 p.m. Epix
Creed (2015) 8 p.m. TBS
Eighth Grade (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
Mad Max (1979) 9 p.m. TCM
Air Force One (1997) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
The Artist (2011) 9:45 p.m. KCET
Black Rain (1989) 9:55 p.m. Epix
A Simple Favor (2018) 10:30 p.m. POP
Creed II (2018) 10:32 p.m. TBS
The Hurt Locker (2008) 10:41 p.m. Starz
Heavy Metal (1981) 11 p.m. TCM
Fight Club (1999) 11 p.m. TNT
