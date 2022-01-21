Advertisement
What’s on TV Friday: ‘Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse’; Oscar Roundtables

A man sings into a microphone.
Brandon Victor Dixon is featured in the season finale of in “Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse” on KCET.
(Carol Rosegg / PBS)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Undercover Boss Sharon M. Leite, CEO of the Vitamin Shoppe, goes undercover as a store associate to assess how changes she implemented are affecting her frontline employees. 8 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Zak Mirz, John Henry, Andy Deemer and Thomas Solomon. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an easy-to-use organic skincare product line; confidence-boosting swimwear; and a jewelry brand made from a unique recycled material. There’s also an update on Bunch Bikes. 8 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. Shammy (Christopher Thornton) asks Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to locate his missing friend, a homeless veteran, in this new episode. Matthew Peschio guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon performs in the finale of this limited series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (premiere) 9 p.m. Travel

Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), who says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder, in this new episode of the family police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

The Envelope Oscar Roundtables: Directors Host Mark Olsen of the Los Angeles Times leads a conversation with potential Academy Award contenders Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Siân Heder (“CODA”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Tick, Tick ... Boom!”), Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”) and Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”). 7 p.m. SN1

Oscar Roundtables

Oscar front-runners video conversations

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Watford versus Norwich City, Noon USA; Everton versus Aston Villa, 4:30 a.m. USA

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Toronto Raptors visit the Washington Wizards, 5 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball St. Bonaventure visits Duquesne, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Maryland, 4 p.m. FS1; Michigan State visits Wisconsin, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits Nevada, 8 p.m. FS1

Australian Open Tennis Third round, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ESPN2; Saturday, 5 a.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW

High School Basketball Paraclete versus Sierra Canyon, 7:30 p.m. KDOC

Winter X Games From Aspen, Colo. 7:35 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin; author Liz Vaccariello; Tiffani Faison. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Packer; John Ortiz; Cecilia Suárez; Walker Hayes performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Samberg (“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”); Edi Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell; Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Steve Harvey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The NFL’s Trent Williams turns a cancer diagnosis into a comeback. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Valerie Bertinelli (“Enough Already”); Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Love Tonight”; Randall Park and Ed Helms; Karen Pittman; Vanna White. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev (“Fresh Vine Wine”); guest host Adam Devine. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Daniel Sunjata; guest cohost Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President Biden’s first year in office; Russia and Ukraine: Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Mike Memoli, NBC; Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal; Carl Hulse, New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere) Author Timothy Snyder (“On Tyranny Graphic Edition”). Panel: Bari Weiss; Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maddie Ziegler. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Denzel Washington; Hunter Schafer; Twenty One Pilots. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson; Ellie Kemper; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Easy Rider Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper hit the open road in this classic 1969 counterculture film. Jack Nicholson and Karen Black also star. 7 p.m. TCM

Perhaps the ultimate road movie, 1969's smash hit "Easy Rider," with Peter Fonda, left, and Dennis Hopper, ushered in an era of youth-oriented studio films.

Movies

‘Easy Rider’ at 50: How they put together that groundbreaking soundtrack

The “Easy Rider” soundtrack redefined movie music for the next 50 years. How it all came together.

Monday This 2020 romance from director Argyris Papadimitropoulos stars Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) and Denise Gough (“Angels in America”) as, respectively, musician-turned-DJ Mickey and immigration lawyer Chloe, American expatriates living in Athens, who try to turn a fling into a serious relationship. Dominique Tipper and Vangelis Mourikis also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

Denise Gough and Sebastian Stan in the movie "Monday."

Movies

Review: The sex and debauchery of Fridays is fun, but ‘Monday’ reminds us of the reality

Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough frolic in Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ reality-check romance ‘Monday.’

Pretty in Pink (1986) 8:45 a.m. and 10:34 p.m. Encore

Solaris (2002) 9 a.m. HBO

Locke (2013) 9:05 a.m. TMC

Little Women (2019) 9:21 a.m. Starz

Man Up (2015) 9:42 a.m. Cinemax

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 9:55 a.m. Epix

Suspicion (1941) 10 a.m. TCM

News of the World (2020) 10:40 a.m. HBO

The Matrix (1999) 10:57 a.m. and 8 p.m. Syfy

Black Mass (2015) 11 a.m. BBC America

Predator (1987) 11:15 a.m. IFC

Morris From America (2016) Noon and 11:10 p.m. TMC

Lethal Weapon (1987) 12:15 p.m. AMC

Election (1999) 12:45 p.m. Epix

Blockers (2018) 1 p.m. FX

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 1:29 p.m. Starz

Fury (2014) 1:30 p.m. BBC America

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 2:02 and 11:05 p.m. Syfy

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:30 p.m. Epix

The Chosen (1981) 2:31 p.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 2:45 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Donnie Brasco (1997) 3:18 p.m. Starz

The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

Rush Hour (1998) 4 p.m. TNT

Friends With Benefits (2011) 4 and 11:07 p.m. VH1

Three Days of the Condor (1975) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Rambo: First Blood (1982) 4:30 p.m. BBC America

Tenet (2020) 4:35 p.m. HBO

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Patriot Games (1992) 6 p.m. Showtime

A Royal Night Out (2015) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount

Avatar (2009) 7:15 p.m. IFC

The Suicide Squad (2021) 7:42 p.m. HBO

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 8 p.m. KCET

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Panic Room (2002) 8 p.m. Epix

Creed (2015) 8 p.m. TBS

Eighth Grade (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

Mad Max (1979) 9 p.m. TCM

Air Force One (1997) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

The Artist (2011) 9:45 p.m. KCET

Black Rain (1989) 9:55 p.m. Epix

A Simple Favor (2018) 10:30 p.m. POP

Creed II (2018) 10:32 p.m. TBS

The Hurt Locker (2008) 10:41 p.m. Starz

Heavy Metal (1981) 11 p.m. TCM

Fight Club (1999) 11 p.m. TNT

