What’s on TV Friday: ‘Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse’; Oscar Roundtables

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Undercover Boss Sharon M. Leite, CEO of the Vitamin Shoppe, goes undercover as a store associate to assess how changes she implemented are affecting her frontline employees. 8 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Zak Mirz, John Henry, Andy Deemer and Thomas Solomon. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an easy-to-use organic skincare product line; confidence-boosting swimwear; and a jewelry brand made from a unique recycled material. There’s also an update on Bunch Bikes. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Magnum P.I. Shammy (Christopher Thornton) asks Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to locate his missing friend, a homeless veteran, in this new episode. Matthew Peschio guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon performs in the finale of this limited series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (premiere) 9 p.m. Travel

Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), who says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder, in this new episode of the family police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

The Envelope Oscar Roundtables: Directors Host Mark Olsen of the Los Angeles Times leads a conversation with potential Academy Award contenders Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Siân Heder (“CODA”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Tick, Tick ... Boom!”), Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”) and Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”). 7 p.m. SN1

Oscar Roundtables Oscar front-runners video conversations

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Watford versus Norwich City, Noon USA; Everton versus Aston Villa, 4:30 a.m. USA

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Toronto Raptors visit the Washington Wizards, 5 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball St. Bonaventure visits Duquesne, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Maryland, 4 p.m. FS1; Michigan State visits Wisconsin, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits Nevada, 8 p.m. FS1

Australian Open Tennis Third round, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ESPN2; Saturday, 5 a.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW

High School Basketball Paraclete versus Sierra Canyon, 7:30 p.m. KDOC

Winter X Games From Aspen, Colo. 7:35 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin; author Liz Vaccariello; Tiffani Faison. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Packer; John Ortiz; Cecilia Suárez; Walker Hayes performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Samberg (“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”); Edi Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell; Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Steve Harvey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The NFL’s Trent Williams turns a cancer diagnosis into a comeback. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Valerie Bertinelli (“Enough Already”); Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Love Tonight”; Randall Park and Ed Helms; Karen Pittman; Vanna White. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev (“Fresh Vine Wine”); guest host Adam Devine. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Daniel Sunjata; guest cohost Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President Biden’s first year in office; Russia and Ukraine: Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Mike Memoli, NBC; Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal; Carl Hulse, New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere) Author Timothy Snyder (“On Tyranny Graphic Edition”). Panel: Bari Weiss; Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maddie Ziegler. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Denzel Washington; Hunter Schafer; Twenty One Pilots. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson; Ellie Kemper; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Easy Rider Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper hit the open road in this classic 1969 counterculture film. Jack Nicholson and Karen Black also star. 7 p.m. TCM

Monday This 2020 romance from director Argyris Papadimitropoulos stars Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) and Denise Gough (“Angels in America”) as, respectively, musician-turned-DJ Mickey and immigration lawyer Chloe, American expatriates living in Athens, who try to turn a fling into a serious relationship. Dominique Tipper and Vangelis Mourikis also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

Pretty in Pink (1986) 8:45 a.m. and 10:34 p.m. Encore

Solaris (2002) 9 a.m. HBO

Locke (2013) 9:05 a.m. TMC

Little Women (2019) 9:21 a.m. Starz

Man Up (2015) 9:42 a.m. Cinemax

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 9:55 a.m. Epix

Suspicion (1941) 10 a.m. TCM

News of the World (2020) 10:40 a.m. HBO

The Matrix (1999) 10:57 a.m. and 8 p.m. Syfy

Black Mass (2015) 11 a.m. BBC America

Predator (1987) 11:15 a.m. IFC

Morris From America (2016) Noon and 11:10 p.m. TMC

Lethal Weapon (1987) 12:15 p.m. AMC

Election (1999) 12:45 p.m. Epix

Blockers (2018) 1 p.m. FX

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 1:29 p.m. Starz

Fury (2014) 1:30 p.m. BBC America

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 2:02 and 11:05 p.m. Syfy

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:30 p.m. Epix

The Chosen (1981) 2:31 p.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 2:45 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Donnie Brasco (1997) 3:18 p.m. Starz

The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

Rush Hour (1998) 4 p.m. TNT

Friends With Benefits (2011) 4 and 11:07 p.m. VH1

Three Days of the Condor (1975) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Rambo: First Blood (1982) 4:30 p.m. BBC America

Tenet (2020) 4:35 p.m. HBO

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Patriot Games (1992) 6 p.m. Showtime

A Royal Night Out (2015) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount

Avatar (2009) 7:15 p.m. IFC

The Suicide Squad (2021) 7:42 p.m. HBO

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 8 p.m. KCET

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Panic Room (2002) 8 p.m. Epix

Creed (2015) 8 p.m. TBS

Eighth Grade (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

Mad Max (1979) 9 p.m. TCM

Air Force One (1997) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

The Artist (2011) 9:45 p.m. KCET

Black Rain (1989) 9:55 p.m. Epix

A Simple Favor (2018) 10:30 p.m. POP

Creed II (2018) 10:32 p.m. TBS

The Hurt Locker (2008) 10:41 p.m. Starz

Heavy Metal (1981) 11 p.m. TCM

Fight Club (1999) 11 p.m. TNT

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 16 - 22 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 16 - 22 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing