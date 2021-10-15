What’s on TV Friday: ‘Home Sweet Home’ premieres on NBC; ‘Day of the Dead’ premieres on Syfy
SERIES
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off “Big City Greens” (N) 7 p.m. Disney
S.W.A.T. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Home Sweet Home Filmmaker Ava DuVernay‘s new series is a social experiment that follows two families from different walks of life as they switch lives with each other. In the premiere a Black LGBTQ couple and their three young children, swap homes with a Greek Orthodox family of six. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Amanda Nepo, Shoot Ogawa, Ale Bellotto & Giulia, and Mark Clearview, with a special guest appearance by Judy Gold. 8 p.m. the CW
Shark Tank Guest shark Peter Jones. 8 p.m. ABC
Magnum P.I. When a young caddie is fired after being accused of stealing a member’s golf clubs, Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and Rick (Zachary Knighton) go undercover to learn the truth. Also, Jin’s (guest star Bobby Lee) niece (guest star Kaylee Hottle) asks him to speak at her school, unaware of his reputation. Kate Flannery also guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 This new episode revisits the case of Joe Bryan, who has spent more than 30 years behind bars for his wife’s murder, which many believe he didn’t commit. 9 p.m. ABC
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (N) 9 p.m. CMT
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
VOCES on PBS In “Letters to Eloisa,” the season premiere of the documentary series, filmmaker Adriana Bosch tells the story of Cuban writer José Lezama Lima (“Paradiso”) as related through the haunting letters he wrote to his sister while he was living in exile in Mexico. 10 p.m. KOCE
Eli Roth’s History of Horror This new episode explores movies about paranormal psychic ability. Among the films highlighted are Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “Doctor Sleep,” David Cronenberg’s “Scanners,” Brian De Palma’s “The Fury” and Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice.” Interviews include King, Cate Blanchett, Geena Davis, Bill Hader, Vanessa Hudgens and Quentin Tarantino. 10 p.m. AMC
Day of the Dead This new series tells the story of six strangers as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. The cast includes Keenan Tracey (“Bates Motel”), Daniel Doheny (“Brand New Cherry Flavor”), Natalie Malaika (“Fractured”) and Kristy Dinsmore (“Vikings”). 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
La Frontera With Pati Jinich Mexican American chef Pati Jinich hosts this two-part special that concludes next week. Jinich travels along the U.S.-Mexican border, from El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico, to Big Bend National Park, where countries, cultures and cuisines intersect. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Football Clemson visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. ESPN; California visits Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball American League Championship Series Game 1: the Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dancer Jenna Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rosario Dawson (“Dopesick”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sherri Shepherd; Jessica Chastain; Oscar Isaac. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween Kills”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dermot Mulroney. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Which symptoms indicate COVID-19; treatment for COVID. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Heather Locklear (“Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story”); Barbara Corcoran. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Let’s Dance”; David Duchovny; author Soman Chainani; Aespa performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Marlee Matlin (“CODA”); guest host Mario López. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Torrei Hart. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Divisions in American politics over January 6th, the 2020 election and abortion rights; presidential polling; the economy; COVID; the Biden agenda: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC; Stephanie Ruhle, NBC; Jonathan Karl, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Oscar Isaac; Jo Firestone; Alex Benjamin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Drew Carey; Phoebe Robinson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dr. Phil; Teddy Swims performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Shelton; Brett Goldstein; Cuco performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Unstoppable (2010) 8:30 a.m. BBC America
Us (2019) 9 a.m. FXX
The Firm (1993) 9:25 a.m. TMC
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 9:45 a.m. Cinemax
Halloween (2007) 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. AMC; 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Matilda (1996) 11 a.m. Freeform
Chicago (2002) 11:26 a.m. Starz
Get Out (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX
War Horse (2011) 11:45 a.m. HBO
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 12:26 p.m. Encore
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 12:30 p.m. BBC America
Arachnophobia (1990) 1 p.m. IFC
The Big Circus (1959) 1:15 p.m. TCM
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 2 p.m. FX
Dark Waters (2019) 2:05 p.m. TMC
Dreamgirls (2006) 2:15 p.m. HBO
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 2:39 p.m. Cinemax
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 3 and 8:30 p.m. BBC America
United 93 (2006) 3 p.m. Showtime
Carnival of Souls (1962) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 4:15 p.m. Epix; 8 p.m. KCET
The Croods (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Out of Sight (1998) 5 p.m. Showtime
School Ties (1992) 6:10 p.m. TMC
Mad Max (1979) 6:25 p.m. Epix
Black Christmas (1974) 6:26 p.m. Cinemax
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET
Citizen Kane (1941) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Hustlers (2019) 7:05 p.m. Showtime
Black Hawk Down (2001) 7:30 p.m. HBO
Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. TMC
All About Eve (1950) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 9 p.m. VH1
American Honey (2016) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014) 10:02 p.m. Starz
Good Night, and Good Luck. (2005) 10:10 p.m. KCET
Boogie Nights (1997) 10:55 p.m. Showtime
River’s Edge (1987) 11:15 p.m. TCM
It Follows (2014) 11:55 p.m. Syfy
