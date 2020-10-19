What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Tell Me a Story’; 2020 World Series

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice Blind auditions continue with judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC

Swamp Thing When her friend Harlan (guest star Leonardo Nam) comes down with the “green flu,” Abby (Crystal Reed) turns Alec’s (Andy Bean) lab upside down looking for a cure in this new episode. Instead, she finds the latest supernatural reanimation. Virginia Madsen, Henderson Wade and Derek Mears also star. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

The Bachelorette (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. DNA detective work solves mysteries in the family trees of Ann Curry, Téa Leoni and radio host Joe Madison. 8 p.m. KOCE

Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Tell Me a Story Maddie (Odette Annable) begins to second-guess her upcoming wedding to Tucker (Paul Wesley) as he continues to put more distance between them. Also, Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) finds a moment of solace with Beau (Eka Darville) as she struggles to adjust to her new reality. Ashley Madekwe, Garcelle Beauvais and Carrie-Anne Moss also star. 9 p.m. CW

Advertisement

American Masters Filmmaker Ben Loeterman’s new documentary “Walter Winchell: The Power of Gossip” chronicles the life and career of the syndicated columnist, radio commentator and TV host who pioneered the gossip-based, politically charged culture that still thrives today. 9 p.m. KOCE

Don’t Be Tardy ... In a new episode the family visits what is claimed to be the most haunted house in the United States. 9 p.m. Bravo

Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition The new episode “A World Gone Mad” documents how ordinary Americans are lured away from their normal lives by cults, drugs and criminal organizations. 9 p.m. History

Advertisement

The FBI Declassified The new episode “20 Days of Terror: The Austin Bomber” revisits the FBI’s work with multiple law enforcement agencies to identify, track and catch a serial bomber who killed and maimed random victims in Austin, Texas, in the spring of 2018. 10 p.m. CBS

Transplant Bashir (Hamza Haq) wants to make things right with Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) after their lives are disrupted once again. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline In the new episode “Whose Vote Counts,” Jelani Cobb investigates allegations of voter fraud and disenfranchisement leading up to the 2020 election. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Best of All the Smoke NBA champions, including Kobe Bryant, reflect on their journey to the top in this new compilation episode of the sports-oriented series. With Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. 10 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Kal Penn Approves This Message This new episode focuses on environmental policies from the perspective of young Americans across the political spectrum. 10:30 p.m. Freeform



SPORTS

2020 World Series Game 1: The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Dodgers, from Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Ashley McBryde; author Wilson Tang. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Ali Rogin; Ray Romano; Patricia Heaton; Brad Garrett; Halloween. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Natalie Portman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Alicia Garza, Black Lives Matter. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Nick Swisher. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman (podcast “Living & Learning With Reba McEntire”); Colin O’Donoghue. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Larenz Tate (“Business Ethics”); Leah Cohen. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Tim Robbins; Alexandra Wentworth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show June Diane Raphael; Casey Wilson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Joel McHale; Neve Campbell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors Procrastination; inside the apartment of the New York City Plant Woman; laughter as medicine. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ken Jeong (“Over the Moon”); Jaylen Brown. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Zonnique and Romeo Miller (“The Mix”); DeRay Davis. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Evan Rachel Wood. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Natalie Portman; Billy Porter; Lous and the Yakuza perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dolly Parton; Ty Dolla Sign performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Keaton; Blackpink performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Sandler; Jason Alexander; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sharon Stone; Alicia Keys performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Meet the Parents (2000) 8:14 a.m. and 7:09 p.m. Encore

Unfaithful (2002) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax

The Karate Kid (1984) 9:20 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9:30 a.m. Epix; 6:30 p.m. BET

Walk the Line (2005) 9:55 a.m. HBO

Pale Rider (1985) 10:27 a.m. History

Body Snatchers (1993) 10:45 a.m. IFC

Advertisement

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11 a.m. Freeform

Private Parts (1997) 12:05 p.m. Encore

Contact (1997) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Casper (1995) 1 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Unforgiven (1992) 1 p.m. History

Mean Creek (2004) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 2:25 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 3 p.m. Epix

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 and 10 p.m. TNT

Love on the Run (1936) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Long Shot (2019) 4 p.m. Cinemax

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 4 p.m. History

Fight Club (1999) 4 p.m. Sundance

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Logan (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Ghostbusters (1984) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Premium Rush (2012) 5:34 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Halloween (1978) 6 p.m. AMC

Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

A Bronx Tale (1993) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sundance

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. VH1

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Rush Hour (1998) 9 p.m. IFC

Amy (2015) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Psycho (1960) 10 p.m. AMC

Titanic (1997) 10:01 p.m. Starz

It Follows (2014) 10:08 p.m. Syfy

Groundhog Day (1993) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Madeinusa (2006) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Spring Breakers (2012) 11:45 p.m. TMC

Advertisement