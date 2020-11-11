‘Emily in Paris,’ the Netflix show you loved to hate-watch, gets Season 2

Like it or not, “Emily in Paris” is getting its work visa extended for a second season, star Lily Collins and streaming service Netflix announced Wednesday.

“Deux is better than un. I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce #EmilyinParis will be returning to @netflix for Season 2!,” Collins tweeted, while Netflix took on the voice of Sylvie Grateau, the fictional Emily Cooper’s disapproving French boss.

“Nous sommes désolées! We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time,” said the release, written as a letter from Grateau to her firm’s corporate overlords in America.

“Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir. Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I’m leaning towards the former — her results are impressive.”

“We love having Emily in Paris!,” the note concluded. “But please don’t let her know that.”

The show, created by “Sex and the City” mastermind Darren Star, follows the American 20-something as she Instagrams her way around Paris while working at a marketing agency that’s not thrilled about her assignment there.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu costars as Grateau, with Mindy Chen as Emily’s new best pal, Ashley Park, and Lucas Bravo as hot neighbor Gabriel.

Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery play coworkers Julien and Luc, with Camille Razat as Gabriel’s girlfriend in the series produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media.

No release date has been set yet for Season 2 of “Emily in Paris.”