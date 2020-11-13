Krista Vernoff knows all of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ secrets. And she’s ready to talk

The final seconds of Thursday’s two-part season premiere saw the return of Patrick Dempsey as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in a dream-like beach sequence.

Dempsey left the series in 2015 after 11 seasons, following reports of discord on set. And there was finality to his exit, with fans stunned by the decision to have his character killed off — even if it wasn’t exactly a surprise. (News leaked ahead of the episode’s airing when some subscribers to Entertainment Weekly, whose new issue featured a piece on the character’s death, received their copies early.)

Not since George Clooney’s top-secret return to “ER” in Season 6 — reuniting his Doug Ross with onscreen love Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) — has a fictional doctor’s return left so many jaws on the floor.

We will see more of [Derek] this season. This was not just a cameo. He will appear three more times.

What went into it was pretty epic in terms of keeping the secret. Here’s how it happened: We had decided to do the pandemic. I was walking on the beach — I really made the beach my office. I grew up in Venice Beach and haven’t been able to live there my whole career because it’s kind of on the Westside, and I don’t like the commute. So I rented a place there, and I kind of spent my time with my feet in the sand. And I was walking on the beach, trying to think about how we were going to do all of the things we talked about: tackle the pandemic but also have joy and romance and escapism. And Ellen has asthma. So how was I ever going to not have her with a mask on her face? I [imagined] a beach motif. I was walking on the beach, without a mask, my feet were in the ocean, there’s no one else around. I felt safe without a mask — and I wore a mask religiously, all the time. We knew enough by then, from the epidemiologists, to understand that [being] outside with some social distance was safe. I was like: “Oh, what if there is sort of a dream motif? And what if we put a little fan candy in it?” What if we get some characters, or a character, who has died — someone you would never expect to come back — and we really have a fantasy world outside of the pandemic.

So I called Ellen, and I was like, “What if in the first few episodes, you’re on a beach in a dream sequence?” And she goes, “What if we get Patrick Dempsey?” In all my wildest fantasy imaginings of who we might get, he was not on the list. Because there was some complexity around him leaving the show. I said, “Are you serious?” And she said, “We just went on a hike together. He really wants to do something ... with masks ... and we’re good. I bet he would do it, Krista.”

We didn’t tell the writers for the longest time. When she’s walking and she looks as someone is calling to her, and she goes, “Derek?” In the script, I had it as Ellis Grey. And she goes, “Mom?” We read it at the table that way. Nobody knew what we were doing — to the point that when the crew showed up on the day we shot the scene, nobody knew. It was top secret.

It was so moving and healing. This show has been on for 17 seasons. There’s been some drama around some exits. And there have been enough years in the interim that everyone grows up; they grow up, they realize where they got things wrong. There’s always sort of two sides to every story. What it felt like was a homecoming.

We shot at a private beach. We had a lot of security. It was a miracle. At one point, there was a fishing boat out on the water, and the line producer, James Williams, came running to me and he goes: “I think that’s paparazzi. I think it’s a paparazzi boat.” We were like, “What do we do? The sun is reflecting off something! Oh, it’s a fishing pole.” It was pretty amazing. We just really, really wanted the fans to have this moment of total shock.

So, what about those other characters Vernoff initially envisioned being part of this dream motif? Will other characters make a return? She was careful not to spill the beans.

I mean, wouldn’t it be exciting if we did?

