8 brilliant TV shows to catch up on during the holidays

With the end of any year comes time to reflect, rest, mark the passage of time — and, for those of us who cover television, a rare respite from the constant onslaught that is “Peak TV.” The release of new streaming titles has slowed. Broadcast series are on hiatus. Holiday programming reigns.

That means the span between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day is the perfect time to get caught up on the acclaimed TV shows you might have missed in the last 12 months. And The Times TV team has a recommendation for every taste, from idiosyncratic comedies to a key entry in the “Star Wars” canon (not the one you think).