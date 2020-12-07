The 10 best TV shows of 2020

Bonnie Piesse in “The Vow.” (HBO)

Why does someone join a cult? They don’t. They buy into an idea to make them and the world better, according to HBO’s nine-part docuseries “The Vow,” and that’s where the brainwashing begins. Hundreds of hours of video footage and recorded conversations from former high-ranking members of the NXIVM self-improvement group provides the material for this disturbing yet riveting docuseries about the anatomy of blind worship. It follows a group of successful, smart, high-functioning people before, during and after they’ve extricated themselves from NXIVM and the group’s creepy, now-incarcerated leader, Keith Raniere. Former followers grapple in real time with their unquestioning loyalty to a man who ended up taking all their money as well as seducing female followers who were then branded with his initials below their bikini line. True, this nine-hour journey is too long and has pacing issues, but it reflects the lost time, shame and gaslighting felt by those who broke free from Raniere. Next season? His former supporters devote themselves to another cause: putting him in prison.

