Entertainers remember comedy legend Cloris Leachman: ‘Save a laugh for us’

Condolences and fond memories flooded social media Wednesday afternoon after the death of screen icon Cloris Leachman, known for myriad Emmy-winning TV roles on series including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and her Oscar-winning performance in “The Last Picture Show.”

Mostly, the woman who played Frau Blücher in “Young Frankenstein” was remembered for her comedic chops (which is why die-hard fans may have thought they heard a horse whinnying just now).

Entertainment luminaries including Ed Asner, George Takei, Bob Saget and John Stamos were among the first to react to Leachman’s passing, which came Tuesday evening at her Encinitas home. The pioneering actress was 94.

“Always beautiful,” said Asner, who played newsroom boss Lou Grant on “Mary Tyler Moore.” “Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling.”

Ellen DeGeneres, Jackée Harry, Stephen King, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Martin were also among the many who weighed in.

“Cloris Leachman had a razor sharp wit that I’ll always admire,” Harry tweeted with a picture of herself hugging the late actress. “Rest peacefully, love.”

“What a brilliant, fearless firecracker she was and will be remembered as,” tweeted actress Amber Tamblyn, who worked with Leachman on the sitcom “Joan of Arcadia.”

Actor Eddie McClintock worked with Leachman on a pilot years ago. “She re-enacted all our favorite lines from ‘Young Frankenstein’ and ‘High Anxiety.’ Then, one day during rehearsal, she mooned us all. Amazing. I’ll never forget it, or her,” he tweeted.

Here’s a look at how she was remembered by colleagues and other admirers:

A picture from the last time I saw you. Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling. #clorisleachmanrip pic.twitter.com/9etOZo13Kb — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94.



Rest in peace, and save a laugh for us when we get there. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 27, 2021

Rest In Peace Beautiful Cloris ❤️#ClorisLeachman I became a fan of yours the first time I saw you on tv. And then years later I was lucky enough to work with you and I fell in love with who you are as a person. I will never forget our talks and the time we shared. I love you. — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman had a razor sharp wit that I’ll always admire. Rest peacefully, love. 😢♥️ pic.twitter.com/phMdVUHorp — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2021

Salute to Cloris Leachman, who brought comedy’s mysteries to the big and small screen. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 27, 2021

So sad over the loss of the brilliant Cloris Leachman. Beyond being an Academy award winner, her hilarious role in “Young Frankenstein,” and being “Phyllis,” I had the pleasure of being roasted by her on television. My deepest sympathies to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/P2cUedaPlL — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman!!! Peace be Still, I love her! I had written a sitcom for us a few years back after the L Word. She and her family were was sooo wonderful. Our first meeting was sushi and Roses. She fed me dinner and was hilarious. — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman. She was so good in THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. Remember her throwing the coffee pot? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 27, 2021

Damn it Phylis! Cloris Leachman could do ANYTHING & was always game. Also, when on Facts of Life, she was the 1st person I saw INSIST on a healthy craft service table. Hence her long life of vitality. Thank you for the laughs.💔 pic.twitter.com/3VAfopEi8a — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) January 27, 2021

I’ve been lucky to work with some of the best artists in my 20+ year career. Cloris Leachman on “Joan of Arcadia was one of them. What a brilliant, fearless firecracker she was and will be remembered as. Fly safe now, dear Cloris. #RIPClorisLeachman pic.twitter.com/xl19Hanfmn — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 27, 2021

RIP #ClorisLeachman I feel so honored to have had an opportunity to work with such an incredible talent. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 27, 2021

As a guest star on The Muppet Show, Cloris Leachman kept the show going despite an invasion of pigs and in The Muppet Movie she opened the door to our standard rich and famous contract. A legend and a great friend. Cloris, we will never forget you. — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman played my mother on my second sitcom. I always considered myself lucky for having the chance to work with her. She will be missed. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 27, 2021

Truly original and larger than life in every unique performance . An incredibly talented actress who will be deeply missed. 💔 https://t.co/xia7ZzBGzb — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 27, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of my #WeddingRinger Co-Star, the legend #clorisleachman whose career has given us some of the most iconic performances in the history of comedy on the small screen (Mary Tyler More Show) and the big screen (Young Frankenstein). #RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/QuK6ifCcWf — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 27, 2021

#ClorisLeachman has been my idol since childhood. Dramatic chops. Comedy gold. Relatable in every way. She made everything interesting. She is #goals for me. What a legend. #RIP — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 27, 2021

funniest - applause on every entrance and exit - how can phyliss - rhoda n mary b gone - rest in glory - u lit up the world #ripcloris pic.twitter.com/T9vvEEFfUI — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. From a groundbreaking role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to the films of Mel Brooks and her Oscar-winning turn in Peter Bogdanovich's "The Last Picture Show," she never lost her ability to shock, delight and surprise us. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tcyfF1uzWj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 27, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of Cloris Leachman . I fondly remember working with her on Touched By An Angel . Praying that her loved ones many be comforted . Rest In Peace dear Cloris 🕊 #ClorisLeachman #RestInPeace #touchedbyanangel — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) January 27, 2021

Oh man. Phyllis. But 94! I'm sure that doesn't take away the pain for her loved ones though, my deepest condolences to Cloris Leachman's friends and family 🙏 https://t.co/Pw8epwjzcs — Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) January 27, 2021

CLORIS LEACHMAN RAISED ME. pic.twitter.com/0ytYPnXysG — James and the Giant Tweet 🍑 (@James3rdComedy) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman. Frau Blucher is one of my all-time favorite characters. pic.twitter.com/ePJEqZwTWE — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) January 27, 2021

A sad day for us all. She was a treasure. Always outspoken. And so funny. I remember carrying her over my shoulder in #thebeveryhillbillies. Small but mighty #rip 😢👏🏻💔https://t.co/C2C1RIZcoC — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) January 27, 2021

What an honor to have worked w/ my idol @Cloris_Leachman. Loved her in ‘Last Picture Show,' as Phyllis Lindstrom on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ & so much more. On set she was delightful & humble. Could have listed to her tell stories all night long & often did just that. RIP pic.twitter.com/zSXB7d39mk — Erik Stolhanske (@ErikStolhanske) January 27, 2021