Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Gina Carano will not return to ‘Star Wars’ after ‘abhorrent’ social media posts

Gina Carano in 'The Mandalorian'
Gina Carano is no longer part of “Star Wars.”
(Justin Lubin / Lucasfilm Ltd.)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Share

Gina Carano will not be appearing in any future “Star Wars” projects.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a Wednesday statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The actress portrayed former Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune for two seasons of “The Mandalorian.” She was introduced in the Season 1 episode “Sanctuary,” where she proved to be a formidable mercenary and ally to the titular bounty hunter.

The character was eventually revealed to be from Alderaan — the home planet of Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).

Advertisement

Television

Pedro Pascal celebrates his sister, Lux, after she comes forward as a trans woman

Pedro Pascal posing in a silver suit

Television

Pedro Pascal celebrates his sister, Lux, after she comes forward as a trans woman

“Perfect,” actress Lux Pascal recalled “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal saying after she told her brother she was transgender. “This is incredible.”

Carano has frequently drawn ire for her social media statements. She was trending earlier Wednesday after sharing an Instagram post that implied being a conservative today is comparable to being Jewish during the Holocaust. That post has since been deleted.

It was not the first time fans rallied on social media to demand she be fired from the Disney+ series. Other fans rallied to show their support of the actress.

She has previously been called out for posts that mocked wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic and making fun of the practice of sharing pronouns (something her “Mandalorian” co-star Pedro Pascal does on his Twitter account).

Advertisement

Carano has also falsely claimed voter fraud affected the 2020 presidential election and has shared other conspiracy theories in her posts.

TelevisionHero Complex
Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement