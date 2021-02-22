Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Harry Shearer will no longer voice Black ‘Simpsons’ character Dr. Hibbert

Dr. Hibbert from 'The Simpsons'
Kevin Michael Richardson is the new voice of Dr. Hibbert on “The Simpsons.”
(Fox)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Share

Another longtime character on “The Simpsons” is finally getting recast.

Kevin Michael Richardson will be taking over the role of Dr. Julius Hibbert starting with “Wad Goals,” the Season 32 episode of the animated Fox series that airs Feb. 28. The Black character, who was originally introduced in Season 2, has long been established as one of Springfield’s most competent healthcare professionals.

Richardson is talking over the role from Harry Shearer, who has portrayed Dr. Hibbert for more than 30 years. Shearer, a white actor who has been a part of “The Simpsons” cast since its debut, also voices prominent Springfield residents Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner, Waylon Smithers and Mr. Burns.

Television

‘Big Mouth’ recast one of its leads — and reinvented itself in the process

Ayo Edebiri

Television

‘Big Mouth’ recast one of its leads — and reinvented itself in the process

‘How do you discuss this when Jenny is white?’ Ayo Edebiri says of her character’s Blackness. ‘What do you do about it?’ Season 4 is the answer.
Advertisement

The animation industry and its practice of white actors voicing nonwhite characters came under renewed scrutiny last year amid the nationwide racial-justice protests in response to the killing of George Floyd and police violence against Black Americans.

Actors such as Jenny Slate, Kristen Bell and Mike Henry announced in June that they were stepping down from playing Black characters on “Big Mouth,” “Central Park” and “Family Guy,” respectively, so that the roles could be recast with Black actors.

During that time “The Simpsons” also announced that it would no longer have white actors voice nonwhite characters. Prior to that, longtime “Simpsons” actor Hank Azaria had already said he wouldn’t be voicing Apu after years of criticism levied against the show and its stereotypical depiction of the immigrant Indian character.

Television

Why Hank Azaria retired Apu on ‘The Simpsons’: ‘It just didn’t feel right’

"I wish I could capture in 140 characters what a wonderful man Mike Nichols was, and how much I loved him and his work. I will truly miss him," actor Hank Azaria wrote on Twitter.

Television

Why Hank Azaria retired Apu on ‘The Simpsons’: ‘It just didn’t feel right’

In an interview with the New York Times, actor Hank Azaria discusses why he won’t play the beloved but controversial “Simpsons” character Apu anymore.
Advertisement

Since then, other “Simpsons” characters, such as Carl (also previously voiced by Azaria), also have been recast.

Richardson, who has played various characters on “The Simpsons” since 2009, also has voiced characters on shows such as “Family Guy,” “American Dad” and “Bless the Harts.”

Television
Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement