Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn trash HBO documentary series as a ‘hatchet job’

Woody Allen in a tuxedo and glasses with Soon-Yi Previn in a blue and black dress
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn have broken their silence on HBO’s “Allen v. Farrow.”
(Alberto Pizzoli / AFP/Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, have spoken out against HBO’s “Allen v. Farrow” documentary series, which makes the case that Allen is guilty of abusing his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

On Sunday, Allen and Soon-Yi released a joint statement via Allen’s sister, Letty Aronson, slamming the four-part investigative series as a “shoddy hit piece” and a “hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

The buzzy HBO project, which features disturbing testimony from now-35-year-old Dylan Farrow, also scrutinizes Allen’s relationship with Soon-Yi, which began when Allen was 57 and she was 21.

Soon-Yi is the adopted daughter of actress Mia Farrow and composer André Previn, whom Farrow married before dating Allen.

Advertisement

Television

Review: HBO’s devastating ‘Allen v. Farrow’ is a nail in the coffin of Woody Allen’s legacy

From left: Ronan Farrow, Lark Previn, Woody Allen, Dylan Farrow, Fletcher Previn, Daisy Previn, Soon-Yi Previn, Moses Farrow and Mia Farrow.

Television

Review: HBO’s devastating ‘Allen v. Farrow’ is a nail in the coffin of Woody Allen’s legacy

For years, observers have wondered what would seal the disgraced filmmaker’s fate. Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s four-part docuseries could be it.

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so,” Allen and Soon-Yi said in their statement.

“As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”

Television

New ‘Allen v. Farrow’ docuseries trailer digs into Woody Allen abuse allegations

Sure, off-screen Allen and Farrow starred in the messy breakup and custody battle that ensued over their children. Onscreen, she appeared in films like "Hannah and Her Sisters," "The Purple Rose of Cairo," "September," "Alice," "Crimes and Misdemeanors"(pictured) ... we can go on.

Television

New ‘Allen v. Farrow’ docuseries trailer digs into Woody Allen abuse allegations

In a trailer for HBO’s “Allen v. Farrow,” Mia Farrow says falling for director Woody Allen was “the great regret” of her life. “I wish I’d never met him.”
Advertisement

Directed by veteran documentarians Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the first episode of HBO’s “Allen v. Farrow” debuted Sunday and includes interviews with Dylan Farrow, who was allegedly groomed and sexually abused by Allen as a young child. In 1993, Allen lost custody of Farrow after an appellate court ruled that “the testimony given at trial suggests the abuse did occur.”

The docuseries also features Mia Farrow, who recounts the day she allegedly discovered pornographic photos of Soon-Yi in Allen’s apartment. Despite the Farrows’ allegations and Allen’s controversial relationship with Soon-Yi, the director’s films have continued to attract accolades and high-profile talent over the years.

Television

Timeline: Woody Allen’s relationship with Mia Farrow, alleged abuse of Dylan Farrow

Dylan Farrow as a child.

Television

Timeline: Woody Allen’s relationship with Mia Farrow, alleged abuse of Dylan Farrow

HBO’s new docuseries details the couple’s partnership, its dissolution and Allen’s alleged abuse of daughter Dylan Farrow. Here’s a timeline of key events.

More Coverage

Ali: HBO’s devastating ‘Allen v. Farrow’ is a nail in the coffin of Woody Allen’s legacy

“I told the truth to the authorities then, and I have been telling it, unaltered, for more than 20 years,” Dylan Farrow wrote in a 2017 op-ed for The Times.

Advertisement

Allen’s pattern of inappropriate behavior — putting his thumb in my mouth, climbing into bed with me in his underwear, constant grooming and touching — was witnessed by friends and family members,” Farrow added. “It is a testament to Allen’s public relations team and his lawyers that few know these simple facts. It also speaks to the forces that have historically protected men like Allen: the money and power deployed to make the simple complicated, to massage the story.”

Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement