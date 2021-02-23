‘WandaVision’ star Teyonah Parris breaks down Monica Rambeau’s superpowers

Spoiler alert for the few who still haven’t seen Friday’s episode of “WandaVision”: The Marvel Cinematic Universe just welcomed its newest superhero.

On Monday night, actress Teyonah Parris appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to discuss a major development for her character, Captain Monica Rambeau, as revealed in the latest installment of the wildly popular Disney+ series.

Last week’s episode, titled “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” saw the fan-favorite S.W.O.R.D. agent gain superhuman abilities after crossing the radioactive boundary into Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) fantasy sitcom realm one too many times. But it’s unclear precisely what Monica and her glowing blue eyes are capable of — aside from holding her own in a tense face-off with Olsen’s telekinetic antihero.

“Monica can absorb energy in the comics — that is what her superpower is,” a diplomatic Parris told Kimmel via video chat.

“It is yet to be revealed just exactly what [her powers are] in the MCU. We get a taste of the fact that there is something that has changed, and we have to stay tuned to find out exactly how that will manifest itself. But in the comics, she can absorb all energy on the electromagnetic spectrum.”

The actress also remarked on some prominent “WandaVision” fan theories, of which she is well aware, thanks to her curious mother — whom she calls “conspiracy cookie.” And yes, Parris’ mom is still hopeful that something will come of all the speculation surrounding the mysterious aerospace engineer Monica references in the show.

(The leading theory that said aerospace engineer would turn out to be Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic of the “Fantastic Four,” was seemingly debunked in Episode 7.)

“She’s gotten out of control,” Parris said of her mother, laughing. “She is on a mission. ... I’m not telling her anything. I’m not gonna spoil it. She would actually be very upset if I did. ...

“She was so into [the last episode] — the glowing, the reveal for Kathryn Hahn’s character,” she added. “And then that was also the episode where there was this big theory about the aerospace engineer. ... She’s like, ‘Well, it’s not over. And anyways, we’ve moved past that. ... Me and the internet friends and people ... we’ve moved past that.’”

Parris, who is set to reprise her role as Monica in the upcoming sequel to “Captain Marvel,” has been overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response to “WandaVision,” which caused a brief Disney+ shutdown last week as too many eager fans tried to view Episode 7 the minute it dropped.

“I’m glad people are enjoying it that much,” Parris said. “I’ve never been a part of anything so massive, so I’m not surprised as a fan, but being a part of it, I’m like, ‘Wow, all right. This is a lot, and it’s exciting.’”

The eighth episode of “WandaVision” debuts Friday on Disney+.