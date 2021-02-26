‘WandaVision,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

The first Disney+ original series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “WandaVision” follows superpowered newlyweds starting their life together in a quaint New Jersey suburb.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision in a series that is as much a tribute to television history as it is their characters’ relationship. But over the course of its run, “WandaVision” — which costars Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park and Kat Dennings as Marvel characters old and new — reveals that there is much more to Wanda and Vision’s sitcom life than meets the eye.

The first installment of the MCU’s Phase 4, “WandaVision” draws from the franchise’s 20-plus-year history in addition to various Marvel comic books for its story. Although the show has plenty to appeal to the full spectrum of MCU fans, familiarity with the franchise is a plus. Here is our episode-by-episode “WandaVision” guide, highlighting key references and comic book backstories to help answer your questions. To avoid spoilers, read each explainer after you’ve watched the episode(s) referred to in the headline.