How the ‘WandaVision’ finale sets up Wanda and Monica’s futures

This story contains spoilers for “WandaVision” Episode 9.

It was good while it lasted.

The ninth and final episode of “WandaVision,” aptly titled “The Series Finale,” brought the storyline of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision’s (Paul Bettany) magical domestic life together to a close — but not before a climactic battle involving various powerful beings and a heavily armed government organization.

It was a clash the Disney+ original series had been building toward for weeks after nosy neighbor Agnes was revealed to be enchanted interloper Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and S.W.O.R.D. director Hayward’s (Josh Stamberg) real motivations became clear.

Advertisement

But in true Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion, the end was just the beginning. The “WandaVision” finale features two post-credits scenes that set up what’s next for a couple of the show’s heroes.

Monica Rambeau’s (Teyonah Parris), right, story is just beginning. (Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios)

Mid-credits scene: Monica Rambeau

Advertisement

As the fallout from the showdown in Westview is being cleared up, S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau is called into a theater where a woman — who reveals she is Skrull — delivers a message from an old friend of her mother’s. And this friend wants to meet up with Monica in space.

The Skrulls are the shape-shifting alien race that played a key part in “Captain Marvel,” the 2019 film that introduced a young Monica and her mother, Maria Rambeau, to the MCU. A couple of them were also seen in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019), and they are expected to be a central part in Marvel’s upcoming “Secret Invasion” series.

A post-credits scene in “Far From Home” reveals that Nick Fury, who also appeared in “Captain Marvel,” has set up shop in a space station that fans at the time assumed was a hint that S.W.O.R.D. would eventually make its MCU debut. Could Fury be this “old friend”?

It’s already been confirmed that Monica will be reunited with Carol Danvers in the upcoming “Captain Marvel 2,” so it’s only a matter of time before we learn more about this meeting and the newly-superpowered Monica’s future.

Advertisement

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is ready to understand the full extent of her powers. (Marvel Studios)

Post-credits scene: Wanda the Scarlet Witch

After taking down the Hex and saying goodbyes to Vision and their twins, Wanda has settled in a secluded cabin in the mountains. But once again, not everything is as it seems.

Advertisement

Earlier in the episode, Agatha tells Wanda “there’s an entire chapter devoted to [the Scarlet Witch] in the Darkhold” and that her “power exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme.”

Now Wanda, who’s set on understanding her power, has taken possession of “the book of the damned” to do some homework.

In the comics, the Darkhold is an old book of powerful dark magic generally associated with Chthon, an old god who is also known for being the source of Chaos Magic. The book has previously appeared in Marvel TV shows including “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Runaways.”

And it appears Wanda’s studies are paying off, because there are two of her in the cabin.

Advertisement

In the post-credits scene, one Wanda, in full Scarlet Witch regalia, is shown reading the Darkhold (while flexing some magical might) when she hears the voices of her twin sons call out to her for help.

Billy and Tommy were last seen in the episode getting tucked in by Wanda and Vision before the alternate reality within Westview was dissolved away for good. Because Vision and the twins were created by Wanda’s magic, they could not exist outside of the Hex.

Will “WandaVision’s” Billy (Julian Hilliard), left, and Tommy (Jett Klyne) return? (Marvel Studios)

Advertisement

Viewers see Vision disappear as the couple shares one final moment, but what happens to Billy and Tommy is not shown.

With Wanda set to appear in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” could this mean Billy and Tommy will also return?

Billy and Tommy’s comic book counterparts are members of a next-gen superhero team known as the Young Avengers. Other members of the team include Kate Bishop (who will be introduced in the “Hawkeye” series), Cassie Lang (who has already appeared in the “Ant-Man” films and will return in the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”) and America Chavez, a dimension-hopping hero who will debut in the “Doctor Strange” sequel.

The only thing that’s certain is not even Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme himself, will be a match for Wanda if the fate of her children are on the line.

Advertisement

What about the other Vision?

While Wanda’s Vision is gone, the S.W.O.R.D.-reconstructed Vision is still out there somewhere, now with access to his previous memories. While his future is less clear than the other characters who’ve already been announced as part of upcoming films, we already know one thing: In the MCU, anybody can come back when you least expect it.