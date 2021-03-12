HBO’s four-part docuseries “Allen v. Farrow,” from investigative reporter Amy Herdy and directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, premiered last month with a fresh look at a nearly 30-year-old allegation: that filmmaker Woody Allen molested Dylan Farrow, his daughter with actress Mia Farrow, in 1992, just as the couple’s relationship was unraveling. (Allen has consistently denied the accusation.)

Piecing together a trove of documents, audiobook excerpts from Allen’s memoir, tape-recorded phone conversations and never-before-seen video, the series, which also features in-depth interviews with Dylan and Mia Farrow, spends the first three episodes laying out its case against Allen. In Sunday’s finale, the focus turns to more recent events, including Dylan’s decision to speak out, the #MeToo movement and the reactions of Allen’s creative collaborators.

