MSNBC apologizes for showing video of wrong Black congressman

MSNBC apologized Wednesday for mistakenly airing video of another Black congressman while reporting a day earlier on the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida.

During the report on Hastings, the network aired archival video of Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) instead. The report correctly included some still photos of Hastings.

MSNBC first tweeted an apology Tuesday. A day later, the network’s Hallie Jackson apologized on air.

The mistake “never should have happened,” Jackson said Wednesday. “We are sorry it did. Congressman Hastings served the state of Florida for nearly three decades and the House and deserves a tribute worthy of that service.”

Hastings, a former federal judge who had been impeached, was first elected to Congress in 1992. He announced two years ago that he had pancreatic cancer.