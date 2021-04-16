Sunday Talk Shows guests: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

CBS News Sunday Morning Former President George W. Bush. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Former House Speaker John Boehner (“On the House: A Washington Memoir”). Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Ending the war in Afghanistan; lessons learned; what to expect next: former Obama national security advisor Thomas Donilon. Ending the war in Afghanistan; lessons learned; what to expect next: former Trump national security advisor H.R. McMaster (“Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”). Myanmar: Clarissa Ward. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.); former Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA; author Candace Owens (“Blackout”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation President of France Emmanuel Macron. Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, ambassador to the U.N. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Former House Speaker John Boehner (“On the House: A Washington Memoir”). Panel: David French, the Dispatch; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary Antony Blinken. Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump. Legal panel: Dan Abrams; Channa Lloyd, the Cochran Firm; Jason Armstrong, Ferguson Chief of Police. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Mary Bruce; Averi Harper; LZ Granderson, Los Angeles Times. (N) 8 a.m. KABC, 2 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). National security advisor Jake Sullivan. Author William H. McRaven (“The Hero Code”). Panel: Marc Short; Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of gun violence: Kyle Pope, Columbia Journalism Review; Abené Clayton, the Guardian; Oliver Darcy. Covering unrest in Minnesota: Sara Sidner; Miguel Marquez. Rupert Murdoch accused of an assault on democracy: former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. COVID-19 and media literacy: Laurel Bristow, NowThis. Turnover at the top of America’s newsrooms: Claire Atkinson, Insider. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mo Elleithee; Will Cain; Mike Emanuel; pollster Frank Luntz; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

60 Minutes A profile of the Oath Keepers militia movement. The link between race and health outcomes. Viola Davis. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS