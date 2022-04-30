Advertisement
Share
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a hearing.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will be a guest on “State of the Union,” “Meet the Press” and “Fox News Sunday.”
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Ed Stockly
Share

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Panel: Author Will Hurd (“American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Big Things Done”); Nayyera Haq; David Urban; Bakari Sellers. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Andriy Yermak, Office for the President of Ukraine. Taiwan and China: Joseph Wu, minister of foreign affairs, Taiwan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.); Newt Gingrich; Devin Nunes, Truth Social; gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R-Ariz.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Danica Roem; Ruth Ben-Ghiat; Philippe Etienne, France’s ambassador to the U.S.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); George Hahn; Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Samantha Power, Agency for International Development; Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna; former White House coronavirus response coordinator and author Deborah Birx (“Silent Invasion”); Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). (N) 7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. KCBS; 11:30 a.m. KCAL

Advertisement

Meet the Press Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; co-authors Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (“This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future”). Erin McLaughlin reporting from Ukraine. Panel: Helene Cooper; Garrett Haake; Stephen Hayes; Claire McCaskill. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. Oksana Markarova; USAID Administrator Samantha Power; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Twitter: Podcaster Kara Swisher (“Sway”); Dan Abrams. Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; David Remnick, the New Yorker; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Panel: Marc Short; Mara Liasson, NPR; Harold Ford Jr.; Olivia Beavers, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Behind the scenes at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner: Molly Ball, Time; April Ryan; Leigh Ann Caldwell, Washington Post; David Zurawik. Disconnects between the news media and the public: Kristen Soltis Anderson. Russia’s cyberwarfare against the truth; Moira Whelan, National Democratic Institute. The state of press freedom: Jodie Ginsberg, Committee to Protect Journalists. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Geraldo Rivera; Griff Jenkins; Carley Shimkus; pollster Frank Luntz; Kevin Corke. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Jon Marshall. (N) 4:30 p.m. KTLA and 12:35 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The World Food Program’s efforts to curb the hunger crisis in Ukraine; Iceland’s contenders for Eurovision, the world’s largest musical event; Peter McIndoe, founder of Birds Aren’t Real. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement