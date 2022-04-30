Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Panel: Author Will Hurd (“American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Big Things Done”); Nayyera Haq; David Urban; Bakari Sellers. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Andriy Yermak, Office for the President of Ukraine. Taiwan and China: Joseph Wu, minister of foreign affairs, Taiwan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.); Newt Gingrich; Devin Nunes, Truth Social; gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R-Ariz.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Danica Roem; Ruth Ben-Ghiat; Philippe Etienne, France’s ambassador to the U.S.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); George Hahn; Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Samantha Power, Agency for International Development; Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna; former White House coronavirus response coordinator and author Deborah Birx (“Silent Invasion”); Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). (N) 7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. KCBS; 11:30 a.m. KCAL
Meet the Press Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; co-authors Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (“This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future”). Erin McLaughlin reporting from Ukraine. Panel: Helene Cooper; Garrett Haake; Stephen Hayes; Claire McCaskill. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. Oksana Markarova; USAID Administrator Samantha Power; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Twitter: Podcaster Kara Swisher (“Sway”); Dan Abrams. Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; David Remnick, the New Yorker; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Panel: Marc Short; Mara Liasson, NPR; Harold Ford Jr.; Olivia Beavers, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Behind the scenes at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner: Molly Ball, Time; April Ryan; Leigh Ann Caldwell, Washington Post; David Zurawik. Disconnects between the news media and the public: Kristen Soltis Anderson. Russia’s cyberwarfare against the truth; Moira Whelan, National Democratic Institute. The state of press freedom: Jodie Ginsberg, Committee to Protect Journalists. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Geraldo Rivera; Griff Jenkins; Carley Shimkus; pollster Frank Luntz; Kevin Corke. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Jon Marshall. (N) 4:30 p.m. KTLA and 12:35 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes The World Food Program’s efforts to curb the hunger crisis in Ukraine; Iceland’s contenders for Eurovision, the world’s largest musical event; Peter McIndoe, founder of Birds Aren’t Real. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
