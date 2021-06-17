A new Olivia Rodrigo song debuts tomorrow. Here’s an exclusive sneak peek

I hope you’re happy, Olivia Rodrigo fans, because brand new music from the Gen-Z pop phenom is on its way.

Out Friday, the latest episode of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will feature an original track written and recorded by the teen musician, whose acclaimed debut studio album, “Sour,” has dominated the charts in recent weeks.

In the upcoming sixth episode of the second season, Rodrigo’s character, Nini, pens and performs “The Rose Song” after getting cast as “the Rose” in East High’s winter production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

“I am more than what I am to you,” Rodrigo sings in character in an exclusive clip provided to The Times from this week’s episode.

Advertisement

“You say I’m perfect / But I’ve got thorns with my petals too / And I won’t be confined to your point of view / I’m breaking through the glass you put me in / ‘Cause my beauty’s from within.”

Months before the monster hit single “Drivers License” earned her viral fame, Rodrigo wrote “The Rose Song” for the sophomore season of the Disney+ spin-off series, which premiered last month after a pandemic-induced delay.

While speaking with The Times last year, “High School Musical” showrunner Tim Federle revealed that Rodrigo had written a “pretty extraordinary” song for Season 2.

During production on Season 1, Rodrigo penned and performed the show’s most popular original, “All I Want,” which went gold, charted among the Billboard Hot 100 and has been streamed more than 537 million times worldwide.

“We all felt like, ‘How could she ever top “All I Want”?’” Federle told The Times in December. “And then she came up with this concept that knocked our socks off.”

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “Yes, And” (Disney/Fred Hayes) OLIVIA RODRIGO (Fred Hayes/Disney)

If you’ve got déjà vu it’s probably because Rodrigo’s latest track is set to arrive mere weeks after “Sour” landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and on Spotify.

Advertisement

Upon its arrival, “Sour” earned the second-largest streaming week of any album by a female artist — bested only by Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” — and the most successful streaming week of any debut album by a female artist, according to Billboard. “Sour” is also the first debut LP by a female musician to open at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since rapper Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” topped the chart in 2018.

Before “Drivers License” put her firmly on the musical map earlier this year, Rodrigo was best known for starring in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” opposite her rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, the alleged source of the 18-year-old singer’s heartbreak, as explored in depth on “Sour.”

The sixth episode of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” featuring Rodrigo’s “The Rose Song,” premieres on the West Coast at midnight on Disney+.