It’s brutal out here: Olivia Rodrigo bounces back after falling through an open trap door

Olivia Rodrigo stayed fully above ground during a February concert in Palm Desert. At a recent gig in Australia, not so much.

It seems that Olivia Rodrigo took too many steps forward and not enough steps back before she fell through a trap door during a recent concert down under.

The Grammy-winning singer, 21, sparked concern among fans after video of the shocking moment from her final show in Melbourne made the rounds on social media. During her Monday concert, the “deja vu” and “vampire” pop star can be seen hyping up her fans. After riling up one side of the arena, Rodrigo attempts to run to the other side of the stage — but instead drops straight down through the stage.

Some fans cried out. Video taken from another angle seems to show the singer hanging onto the stage before she bounces back up and reassures fans. “Oh, my God. That was fun,” she says.

“I’m OK,” she continues. “Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage. That’s all right. OK, where was I?”

Despite Rodrigo’s tumble, the singer’s first round of shows in Australia were something to behold, the Rod Laver Arena said on Instagram. “A magical week in Melbourne,” the venue said ahead of Monday’s show. After Melbourne, Rodrigo heads to Sydney for another set of shows, this time at the Qudos Bank Arena.

Rodrigo left Melbourne with a bandaged thumb post-fall, according to 7News Australia. A representative for Rodrigo did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” alumna carries on with her Guts world tour weeks after she made her debut in the Philippines. Rodrigo, whose mom is white and dad is Filipino American, told Billboard earlier this month about her Oct. 5 stop at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

“I’m so proud of my Filipino heritage, so being able to bring this experience to the Philippines means the world to me,” she said.

More than just a long-awaited homecoming of some sorts, Rodrigo’s Philippines show was also a fundraiser for the women’s health charity Jhpiego, in partnership with her Fund 4 Good. “It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Mahal kita,” she said. For those hoping to brush up on their Tagalog during Filipino History Month, that means “I love you.”