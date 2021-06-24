From book to film and now TV, AMC is adapting Anne Rice’s ‘Interview With a Vampire’

It’s time for fans of “Interview With the Vampire” to rejoice once again. Anne Rice’s beloved 1976 gothic horror novel is set to be adapted into a television series for AMC + and AMC next year.

Producer Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad”) is managing the development of the entire series, with Rolin Jones (“Friday Night Lights”) as showrunner, writer and creator.

Last year AMC Networks acquired the rights to 18 of Rice’s titles that have transfixed millions of readers over the years.

“Interview With the Vampire” is the first title and will unfold in an eight-episode season likely based on the novel, which tells the story of vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac as he shares his life story with a reporter. The bestselling book, which was Rice’s debut novel, was turned into a hit 1994 film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Slater, among others.

Advertisement

Johnson said in Thursday’s news release, “The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” adding that his team is “equipped to meet this challenge.”

The show creators want the vampire series to resonate with both longtime fans and those who are new to Rice’s work. The series is set to premiere in 2022.