Bill Cosby sexual assault scandal: Full coverage of how we got here
The overturning of Bill Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction may be the most shocking chapter yet in the saga of the legendary entertainer who was once hailed as “America’s dad.”
Cosby had been found guilty on three counts of aggravated assault stemming from a 2004 encounter at his Cheltenham, Pa., mansion with Andrea Constand, a former Temple University women’s basketball staffer, in which he allegedly initiated sexual contact after giving her wine and drugs. (Constand provided court testimony in the case.)
The trial came after accusations about the performer’s sexual misconduct, which had shadowed him for years, resurfaced in 2014 and 2015, spurred in part by a viral Hannibal Buress comedy set. The entertainment world soon began to distance itself from the “I Spy” and “Cosby Show” star: A proposed NBC series was canceled, a Netflix comedy special was yanked and venues began canceling concert performances.
Cosby’s position as a leading figure in the Black community became more tenuous as well. While many fans and former colleagues have continued to support him, highlighting his legacy as a performer who broke barriers to become one of the most beloved entertainers in history, others have blasted Cosby not only for his alleged sexual misconduct but also for his rebukes to Black youth, claiming they disrespected the sacrifices of civil rights activists.
Through it all, Cosby remained defiant. In interviews before his trial, Cosby, who has always maintained his innocence, expressed a strong desire to return to show business, saying he missed the sound of laughter and the thrill of performing. His wife Camille steadfastly stood by her husband.
Cosby showed no emotion when he was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison in Sept. 2018, becoming the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to be locked up.
Bill Cosby is again under intense scrutiny for past allegations of sexual assault following a weekend radio broadcast in which the famous television father silently refused to address the issue.
A Florida nurse who says she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby in 1976 is urging the beleaguered comic to “quit lying” about his past and apologize.
A generation ago, Bill Cosby played the role of America’s Dad, with a No. 1-rated family sitcom, a runaway bestseller about fatherhood and a lucrative ad career built around his Everyman image.
Flanked by three women who say they were sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, attorney Gloria Allred challenged the performer Wednesday to put $100 million in a fund for his accusers and let a panel of retired judges determine the truth about the claims.
A philanthropist and former entertainment exec has become the latest in a string of alleged victims to accuse entertainer Bill Cosby of sexual assault.
Two former models on Thursday became the latest to accuse comedian Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct.
Model and television personality Janice Dickinson filed suit against comedian Bill Cosby on Wednesday, contending that he defamed her and inflicted emotional distress when his team said she lied when she accused him of having drugged and raped her.
Bill Cosby delivered a speech at an NAACP event commemorating the 50th anniversary of Brown vs. Board of Education.
The list of women accusing comedian Bill Cosby of sexual assault grew Wednesday as two actresses and a former airline attendant added to the lurid allegations.
On the eve of the statute of limitations running out on the claims of the first woman to accuse Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her, prosecutors in Pennsylvania charged the 78-year-old comedic icon with the alleged 2004 assault.
Just over a year ago, a comedy routine by Hannibal Buress changed the lives of nearly 50 women.
A bid by Bill Cosby’s lawyers to have the sexual assault charges against the entertainer dismissed was rejected by a judge Wednesday evening, clearing the way for a potential trial.
Bill Cosby, once synonymous with wholesome children’s dessert commercials and middle-class family values, sat rubbing his chin through hours of graphic testimony about drugs and sexual encounters Tuesday before a judge concluded there was sufficient evidence for him to stand trial on charges of sexual assault.
In the nearly three years since women began stepping forward en masse to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault, none ever achieved what most abuse victims wish for: a day in court.
Prosecutor vows to launch new sexual assault case against Bill Cosby following mistrial
A Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial Saturday in the case against Bill Cosby after a jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision, an inconclusive finale to one of the most high-profile sexual assault cases in years.
It was a defining moment for the #MeToo movement and a shattering fall for a once-beloved entertainment icon in his twilight years: A Pennsylvania jury’s guilty verdict against comedian Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges marked the first high-profile criminal conviction since the start of a movement demanding sexual predators, even those with power and fame, be held to account.
Led away in handcuffs, Bill Cosby will serve three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
Bill Cosby undid his crimson silk tie, removed the jacket of his navy pinstripe suit and rolled up his sleeves before being handcuffed and led slowly from the courtroom.
Must Reads: First Person: Bill Cosby and the complicated heartbreak of a hero’s fall from grace
The sight of Bill Cosby being led away in handcuffs following his sentencing for sexual assault on Tuesday shook me to the core.
Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, completing the famed actor and comic’s spectacular fall from one of America’s most beloved entertainers to disgraced sex offender.
Bill Cosby was released from prison after Pennsylvania high court ruled the sex assault case against him violated an earlier deal with prosecutors.
Phylicia Rashad applauds Bill Cosby court ruling: ‘A terrible wrong is being righted’
As angry reactions lit up social media, Bill Cosby’s costar Phylicia Rashad lauded the Philadelphia Supreme Court’s decision to vacate his conviction.