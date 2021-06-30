Advertisement
Phylicia Rashad applauds Bill Cosby court ruling: ‘A terrible wrong is being righted’

A woman smiles on a red carpet
“The Cosby Show” star Phylicia Rashad, shown in 2019, welcomed Bill Cosby’s release from prison Wednesday.
(Elijah Nouvelage / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Phylicia Rashad was in Bill Cosby’s corner Wednesday as word spread that the comic’s 2018 conviction for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand had been overturned over a due-process technicality.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!,” tweeted the actress who for years played Cosby’s wife, Claire Huxtable, on “The Cosby Show.”

Rashad has previously defended Cosby, including in a 2015 ABC News interview where she said, “This is not about the women. This is about something else. This is about the obliteration of legacy.” She said she couldn’t speak to allegations that Cosby had drugged and raped a number of women.

Cosby, who served more than two years of a sentence of three to 10 years, was expected to walk out of a Pennsylvania prison within hours Wednesday.

Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction overturned by court

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction. The court said Wednesday that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court

Bill Cosby to be released from prison after Pennsylvania high court rules the sex assault case against him violated an earlier deal with prosecutors.

Earlier this month, Constand announced the upcoming release of her book “The Moment: Standing Up to Bill Cosby, Speaking Up for Women.” She didn’t post on social media immediately after the Cosby decision was announced. Neither did other accusers Janice Dickinson or Beverly Johnson.

“I’m absolutely in shock … My stomach is lurching and I am deeply distressed about the injustice of the whole thing,” Cosby accuser Victoria Valentino told ABC News about Cosby’s release.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated the decision based on a prior agreement the actor and comedian had with a prosecutor that prevented him from being charged in the criminal case. Under the prior agreement, Cosby gave depositions in a civil case filed by Constand. Those depositions were then used against him in his criminal case. Cosby reportedly settled with Constand for millions in the civil case.

Introducing: 'Chasing Cosby'

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby leaves Montgomery County Courthouse after a hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. Cosby has ousted the high-powered defense team whose aggressive tactics failed to sway jurors from convicting him of sexual assault in April 2018. Cosbyâs spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Thursday, June 14, 2018, that Tom Mesereau and the rest of the retrial team have been replaced by a Philadelphia-area defense attorney with experience handling sex crimes cases. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Introducing: ‘Chasing Cosby’

‘Chasing Cosby,’ a new podcast, collects the firsthand accounts of women who say they were drugged and assaulted by Bill Cosby.

More Coverage

I first covered Cosby’s accusers in 2005. Why’d it take so long for America to believe them?

Actress Debra Messing was enraged, tweeting, “To every woman who was sexual assaulted by #BillCosby my heart hurts for you today and I am full fury. It’s horrifying.”

“We live in a world where Britney Spears has people controlling her uterus, but Bill Cosby is free. Got it,” tweeted “Mrs. Doubtfire” screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer.

There were plenty of tweets likening the Spears and Cosby cases, as well as comparisons to legal situations involving Jeffrey Epstein, Julian Assange, Marilyn Manson and R. Kelly.

Timeline: Bill Cosby: A 50-year chronicle of accusations and accomplishments

Timeline: Bill Cosby: A 50-year chronicle of accusations and accomplishments

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, completing the famed actor and comic’s spectacular fall from one of America’s most beloved entertainers to disgraced sex offender.

“I stand with the warriors who were traumatized by Cosby and today are being traumatized again by his mind boggling, heartbreaking, rage-inducing release. I stand with the women,” author and activist Glennon Doyle wrote.

Comic and journalist Bridget Phetasy tweeted, “As someone who experienced something very close to what Cosby’s victims did, this is upsetting, even if it is ‘legal.’ I can’t imagine how those women feel and my thoughts are with them and survivors of sexual assault everywhere today. Take care of yourself.” She later opened her DMs in case anyone wanted to vent.

“Bill Cosby is going free ... released from prison today,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. “WOW #cosby #billcosby”

Phylicia Rashad clarifies comments in defense of Bill Cosby

Phylicia Rashad as Gilda in the movie "For Colored Girls" in 2010.

Phylicia Rashad clarifies comments in defense of Bill Cosby

Phylicia Rashad made headlines when she defended her embattled TV husband Bill Cosby and appeared to be dismissive of his accusers in an interview with Roger Friedman of Showbiz 411 published Tuesday.

But not everyone was 100% horrified.

“Oh s— Bill Cosby might be touching back down on the bricks .... Hot Boy Summer!,” wrote rapper-actor Ice-T.

“Bill Cosby about to be free! City boy win summer 2021!,” tweeted comic Lil Duval, a.k.a. Roland Powell, posting a gif of a bunch of people dancing. He followed up shortly afterward with, “Here comes the ‘see this why i hate Lil duval’ tweets,” followed by a string of laughing emojis.

