The team behind ‘Atypical’ reveals what you might have missed about Season 4

Three young people share a group hug
Brigette Lundy-Paine, from left, Nik Dodani and Keir Gilchrist in the fourth and final season of “Atypical.”
(Greg Gayne / Netflix)
By Lorraine AliTelevision Critic 
When it debuted in 2017, Netflix’s family dramedy “Atypical” introduced us to Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old with autism seeking independence. Since then, as he grew with each episode, so did the series’ humor, depth and insight. His family and friends experienced their own growing pains as they learned to cope with his disability, and with their own limitations.

With the series’ fourth and final season now streaming on Netflix, members of the creative team and cast got together to discuss “Atypical’s” legacy, from its positive representation of the autism and disability communities to providing opportunities for those on the spectrum in front of and behind the camera.

The virtual roundtable features creator, showrunner and executive producer Robia Rashid; executive producer Mary Rohlich; Gilchrist; Brigette Lundy-Paine, who plays Sam’s tough younger sister, Casey Gardner; and Tal Anderson and Domonique Brown, who play Sid and Jasper from Sam’s student peer group, respectively. Series consultants Elaine Hall, founder of The Miracle Project, and David Finch, author of the bestseller “The Journal of Best Practices,” also brought their perspectives to the conversation.

The group discussed the legacy of “Atypical,” how conversations about diversity onscreen should always include people with disabilities, and what they have learned from Sam and his family. Plus, Rashid reveals something you might not have caught about Season 4. Watch the full conversation here:

Lorraine Ali

