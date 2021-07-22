Timeline: Looking back at 25 years of indelible ‘Daily Show’ moments

“The Daily Show” is turning 25, and as part of our anniversary coverage — including stories on the series’ creators, correspondents, guests, current host Trevor Noah and cultural footprint — we decided a trip down memory lane was in order. The Times has covered the venerable late-night show since before it launched in 1996, when it was the subject of a story on fledgling cable network Comedy Central’s original programming strategy, and has continued to do so throughout the series’ quarter-century at the center of American humor and politics.

Whether you want to know more about “The Daily Show’s” origins, its transformation under Jon Stewart, the passing of the baton to Noah or where the series is headed in its next 25 years, The Times has you covered. Read on: