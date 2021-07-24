What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Eden: Untamed Planet’ on BBC America; Tokyo Olympics continue

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Eden: Untamed Planet Helena Bonham Carter narrates this new nature series, which visits the few remaining untouched lands that still teem with ample biodiversity. The premiere, “Borneo: Sacred Forest,” focuses on the rainforest island, home to 60,000 species of plants and animals, 6,000 of which are unique to this location. 8 p.m. AMC and BBC America

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized The staff scrambles to help a leopard cub that is struggling to walk in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Destination Fear (season premiere) 9 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

Tig Notaro: Drawn The seasoned comic returns to HBO in a fully animated comedy special. 10 p.m. HBO

Tokyo Olympics

Volleyball, rowing, 3-on-3 basketball, cycling, swimming Men’s volleyball: U.S. men versus France; qualifying heats in rowing, the Olympic debut of 3-on-3 basketball; men’s road race in cycling; qualifying heats in swimming (live) 6 and 10:30 a.m. NBC

3-on-3 basketball Men’s and women’s pool play (live) 6 a.m. USA; preliminary games for the U.S. women’s team (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC; men’s and women’s pool play rounds (tape) 1 a.m. NBCSP; pool play for 3-on-3 basketball with two games each in the men’s and women’s tournaments (tape) 1:20 a.m. USA

Women’s soccer Group F: Netherlands versus Brazil (tape) 6:30 a.m. NBCSP; New Zealand versus U.S. (tape) 3 p.m. USA; 11 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s water polo China versus Russia (tape) 7 a.m. USA; Group B: Japan versus U.S. 5 p.m. NBCSP

Beach volleyball From Shiokaze Park (tape) 8 a.m. USA and 2 p.m. NBCSP; preliminary rounds, from Shiokaze Park (live) 2 a.m. USA

Table tennis Round 1: men’s and women’s, from Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium (tape) 8:30 a.m. NBCSP and 2:15 p.m. USA; Day two: Mixed doubles quarterfinals, from Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium (tape) 9:15 p.m. CNBC

Men’s handball Germany versus Spain, from Yoyogi National Stadium (tape) 9 a.m. USA; Denmark versus Japan, from Yoyogi National Stadium (tape) 12:45 p.m. NBCSP

Equestrian Dressage grand prix team and individual competition, from Baji Koen Equestrian Park (tape) 10 a.m. NBCSP

Fencing Women’s individual épée and men’s individual sabre finals, from Makuhari Messe Hall (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA

Badminton Men’s and women’s badminton singles, doubles and mixed doubles, from the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza (tape) 11:30 a.m. NBCSP

Weightlifting, shooting Finals in the women’s weightlifting 87kg events, from Tokyo International Forum; men’s 50m rifle three positions finals, from Asaka Shooting Range (tape) Noon USA

Boxing, judo, taekwondo Boxing: men’s heavyweight, welterweight and light heavyweight; women’s featherweight. Also, women’s 48kg and men’s 60kg judo classes and women’s 49kg and men’s 58kg classes in taekwondo (tape) 12:45 p.m. USA

Men’s volleyball U.S. versus France (tape) 3 p.m. NBCSP

Beach volleyball, gymnastics, 3-on-3 basketball, swimming Beach volleyball preliminary matches; men’s team competition in gymnastics; men’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament; men’s and women’s finals in 400m individual medleys (live) 5 and 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3 a.m. NBC

Skateboarding Eight skaters perform two runs and five tricks as they compete for the first Olympic medals in men’s street skateboarding (live) 8:25 p.m. USA

Men’s skateboarding Street final (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Skateboarding, women’s volleyball Men’s street final in skateboarding; U.S. women’s volleyball versus Argentina (live) 9 p.m. NBC

Softball U.S. versus Australia, from Yokohama Stadium (tape) 9 p.m. NBCSP

Road cycling The women’s cycling road race, from Tokyo’s Musashinonomori Park and Shizuoka’s Fuji International Speedway (live) 9 p.m. USA

Men’s water polo U.S. versus Japan (live) 10 p.m. CNBC

Diving The final round of the women’s diving synchronized springboard (live) 11:10 p.m. CNBC

Archery Women’s team final (live) Midnight CNBC and 5:30 a.m. USA

Men’s soccer Group D: Brazil versus Cote d’Ivoire (live) 1:30 a.m. NBCSP; Japan versus Mexico (live) 3:30 a.m. Sunday, NBCSP

Swimming Men’s and women’s 100m backstroke and more (live) 3 a.m. USA Sunday,

Basketball, cycling, water polo, canoe/kayak, swimming, rowing The U.S. men’s basketball versus France. Women’s road race in cycling, water polo, canoe/kayak, swimming and rowing (live) 5 a.m. Sunday, NBC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Nikki Novak; Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Next-Door Nightmare A young couple receive a warm welcome when they move next door to a charming, charismatic older woman. Later that they discover that she is a disturbed psycho. Julia Borsellino, Mark Taylor, Deborah Grover and Marium Carvell star in this new TV thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Freaky Christopher Landon co-wrote and directed this 2020 slasher comedy, which puts a perverse spin on the body-switching comedy “Freaky Friday.” Kathryn Newton stars as a bullied teenager whose victim days are over after she unintentionally switches bodies with a middle-aged serial killer (Vince Vaughn). Katie Finneran and Alan Ruck costar. 8:15 p.m. HBO

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 8 a.m. FX

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8 a.m. POP

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 8:05 a.m. Epix

Darkest Hour (2017) 8:20 a.m. HBO

Bugsy (1991) 8:38 a.m. Encore

Tarzan (1999) 9 a.m. Freeform

The Petrified Forest (1936) 9 a.m. TCM

Moneyball (2011) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

28 Days Later (2002) 9:55 a.m. Epix

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 10 a.m. FX

Mogambo (1953) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Wonder Boys (2000) 10:42 a.m. Cinemax

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 11 a.m. AMC

The Hunger Games (2012) 11 a.m. POP

I, Tonya (2017) 11:45 a.m. Showtime

Arrival (2016) 11:50 a.m. Epix

Die Hard (1988) Noon, 2:30, 5 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) Noon TBS

Raising Arizona (1987) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Paranormal Activity (2007) 12:34 p.m. Encore

Clueless (1995) 12:35 p.m. HBO

The Misfits (1961) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Matilda (1996) 1 p.m. Freeform

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 1 p.m. VH1

Top Gun (1986) 1:27 and 6:35 p.m. Starz

World War Z (2013) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Carrie (1976) 1:30 p.m. TMC

We Were Soldiers (2002) 1:50 p.m. Epix

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 2 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2 p.m. FX

Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:15 p.m. HBO

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 2:30 and 8 p.m. CMT

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 2:30 p.m. POP

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 2:45 p.m. TBS

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 3 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me (2010) 3:05 p.m. Freeform

Unstoppable (2010) 3:30 p.m. A&E

No Way Out (1987) 4 p.m. KCET

Shrek (2001) 4 p.m. Comedy Central

Dazed and Confused (1993) 4:45 p.m. IFC

Men in Black (1997) 4:54 p.m. Starz

The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5:10 p.m. Freeform

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 5:11 p.m. Encore

The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. A&E

Dances With Wolves (1990) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 5:30 p.m. TBS

Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. Comedy Central

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 6 p.m. POP

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 and 10:04 p.m. Bravo

Almost Famous (2000) 7 p.m. IFC

Tom Thumb (1958) 7:45 p.m. TCM

Bumblebee (2018) 8 p.m. FX

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 8:50 p.m. POP

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9 p.m. Encore

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Only the Brave (2017) 9:16 p.m. AMC

The Stranger (1946) 9:20 p.m. KVCR

Grease (1978) 10 p.m. IFC

Skyfall (2012) 10:15 p.m. Epix

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10:53 p.m. Encore

