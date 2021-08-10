‘Begging this man to stay’: Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ choice bewilders fans

After a heated three-hour finale, several self-eliminations and an arduous 10-week journey, Katie Thurston has found her happily ever after on “The Bachelorette.”

But fans aren’t exactly convinced she’s really happy.

Despite Season 17 contestant Greg Grippo’s status as longtime frontrunner, his shocking departure in Week 9 left two men standing in the race to win Thurston’s heart on the reality dating competition.

While she sent Justin Glaze home, Thurston gave her final rose to Canadian wildlife manager Blake Moynes, who proposed to her during Monday night’s finale.

The latest season of “The Bachelorette” premiered in June, following a tumultuous racial reckoning within the “Bachelor” franchise. With new hosts at the helm and a fresh outlook, Thurston, who was a contestant on Season 25 of “The Bachelor,” stepped into the spotlight.

On Monday’s “After the Final Rose” special, where the new couple make their first public appearance and the two finalists tell all, Thurston said: “I did everything I could. I was literally on my knees begging this man [Greg] to stay. I gave him validation every single week, and he had the nerve to look down on me and say, ‘I deserve more.’”

As “Bachelorette” alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe prepare to host Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” the “After the Final Rose” special also gave a sneak peek of “Bachelor in Paradise,” featuring rotating guests David Spade, Lil Jon and others.

Thurston and Grippo reunited on “After the Final Rose,” prompting a contentious conversation in which Thurston accused him of “gaslighting” her and using her for exposure and “acting practice.”

From watching Thurston’s confrontation with Grippo, fans were unsure of whether Thurston is as happily engaged as she said she was.

One fan tweeted, “Katie is 1000% allowed to be happily engaged and also confront Greg for hurting her. She had to keep her season locked down for months and it’s fresh for everyone.” Another wrote that they were “really disappointed” in Thurston’s treatment of Grippo.

However, Thurston seemed unbothered, posting a photo on Instagram on Monday night to celebrate her new fiancé's birthday with a pic of them kissing.

Moynes, or “honey bear,” as Thurston calls him, posted a photo dedicated to Thurston with the caption, “cheers to last rose & last huju! poppin bottles to new beginnings with @thekatiethurston! So excited to start our best f— life...I love you buggy...”

Now that the lovebirds have gone public with their relationship, the next contestants in the “Bachelor” franchise are vying for their own soulmates. Set in the Mexican town of Sayulita, Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” premieres Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. Pacific on ABC.