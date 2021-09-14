Norm Macdonald, comic and ‘SNL’ Weekend Update anchor, dies at 61

Norm Macdonald, the actor and comic best known as a writer, performer and three-season Weekend Update anchor on “Saturday Night Live,” has died of cancer. He was 61.

Macdonald’s death Tuesday morning was confirmed by his manager, Marc Gurvitz. Macdonald had battled cancer privately for nine years, his management company, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, said in a statement.

Macdonald’s longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline that her friend was “most proud” of his comedy and kept his diagnosis private because he didn’t want it to change the way people saw him.

“Norm was a pure comic,” she said. “He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

MacDonald was born in 1959 in Quebec City, Canada, northeast of Montreal, and began performing on the Canadian comedy circuit in the ‘80s, gaining a reputation late that decade as a comedy standout and perfecting his deadpan delivery style. He competed on “Star Search” in 1990 and finally broke into the industry as a writer on the original “Roseanne” show in 1992.

He left “Roseanne” the next year for “Saturday Night Live,” where he would serve as a writer and performer from 1993 to 1999. He was in front of the camera for five years, including three as an anchor of Weekend Update.

He starred in the sitcom “Norm” from 1999 to 2001. The actor emerged in more recent years as a sports fanatic on social media, tracking and live-tweeting major sporting events.

This story is developing.