After ‘melodramatic’ COVID-19 scare on ‘The View,’ Ana Navarro shuts down haters

Shortly after “The View” cohosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin abruptly exited the show live on air Friday due to positive COVID-19 tests, Navarro has confirmed that the result of her test was “a false alarm.”

On Saturday, the political pundit and frequent guest host of “The View” confirmed via Instagram that her initial coronavirus exam yielded a false positive outcome after taking three subsequent polymerase chain reaction tests while briefly quarantining to “err on the side of caution.”

“Obviously, what happened yesterday was a false positive — a very public, very inopportune, very melodramatic false positive,” Navarro said in a video.

“Thank you to all of you who checked in. ... I didn’t get my godd— margarita last night, but I’m gonna get one tonight. Wishing you all a good day.”

Navarro also had a strong message for her “haters” following the health scare, originally deemed breakthrough cases despite both panelists having been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

It is unclear whether attorney Hostin, who has not recently updated the public on her condition, also received inaccurate test results.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you who’ve written to express concern for Sunny and for myself ... you have no idea how much it means to me,” Navarro said.

“To the haters, I don’t give a f—. Keep on hating. It doesn’t make a chink in my armor. I am so happy that I am vaccinated and to know the protection that that gives me. So, please, get vaccinated.”

During Friday’s episode of the ABC talk show, Navarro and Hostin were asked, on air, to leave the table immediately before the panelists were set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in the studio.

“What happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID,” cohost Joy Behar explained to the audience.

“No matter how hard we try, these things happen. ... They’ll be OK, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo... The vice president is being prepped for her arrival, right? They cleaned the table, they [washed] the hands. Everybody is getting a little cleaned up, and she’ll be out here in a second.”

However — after an impromptu Q&A among the remaining hosts and the studio audience — Harris joined Behar and Hostin virtually, from another nearby room, to avoid any potential risk of infection.

“Thank you to the vice president and her team for being such pros and rolling with the punches,” Navarro said Saturday.

“Thank you to the team at ‘The View’ — particularly Joy and Sara [Haines] — for keeping the show going.”

“The View” returns Monday on ABC.