Savannah Guthrie exits ‘Today’ mid-broadcast and tests positive for COVID-19 — again
“Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie abruptly exited the morning program mid-broadcast on Tuesday and tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheinelle Jones, who typically co-hosts the third hour of NBC’s “Today” show, informed viewers Tuesday that Guthrie “left early” because she “wasn’t feeling great” before receiving her COVID-19 test results. This marks Guthrie’s third case of the respiratory illness.
“It has been an interesting morning for us,” Jones said around 9 a.m. Eastern time, adding that Guthrie “rushed home to rest up” as soon as her COVID test came back.
“Savannah, we love you. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”
Guthrie, who has received a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, previously tested positive for the virus in January 2022, and again in May 2022. The veteran newscaster did not return to the show Tuesday after 7:30 a.m. Eastern.
Also absent from Tuesday’s broadcast was Guthrie’s “Today” co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, who hasn’t appeared live on the show since Feb. 17, according to Newsweek. So far, Kotb’s mysterious “Today” hiatus has gone unexplained, sparking a wave of confusion and concern among viewers.
Various NBC News correspondents — including Jones, Craig Melvin, Tom Llamas and Willie Geist — have been filling in for Kotb alongside Guthrie and “Today With Hoda & Jenna” co-host Jenna Bush Hager.
Representatives for “Today” did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.
