Whoopi Goldberg shut down rumors about her absence from ‘The View’ in a video message

A dreadlocked woman wearing glasses and white shirt with a blue shawl opens her mouth to speak
Whoopi Goldberg says she’s not at Burning Man. Her absence from “The View” is due to COVID.
(Andy Kropa / Invision/Associated Press)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
Whoopi Goldberg is not missing “The View” to be at Burning Man.

“In spite of everything you’ve heard, and let me just make sure you all know that it’s actually me,” she said, pulling down her facial mask, in a video played on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” “I am not at Burning Man.

“I am not still in Italy. I am not, you know, doing stuff. I’m not trying to change the outcome of the election. I just have COVID,” she continued, addressing online speculation about her absence from the show’s 27th season premiere.

“I’m still testing positive apparently. I have to have a clear test before I can come back. So it might be a couple of days.”

Today’s episode kicked off with “The View” co-host Joy Behar explaining why Goldberg was missing. “Whoopi is still under the COVID weather. This is her third bout, I believe.”

Behar confirmed that Goldberg had been vaccinated, addressing the people who jabbed at the host’s getting sick despite receiving the COVID vaccine. “But you know people — right, she got the vaccination. Because she’s not dead! She’s just a little bit under the weather.

“If you don’t get [the vaccine] and you get the disease, you might die,” she continued.

“And before we had the vaccines, people did die, millions and millions,” co-host Ana Navarro added.

“This type of irrational talk drives me nuts!” Behar responded.

In her video message, Goldberg said she was “really thrilled to see the beautiful new desk” that was unveiled as part of the set redesign on Tuesday’s season premiere. “I’m really thrilled to see all the beautiful women. You girls look great. I can’t wait to get back and hang out but until then, it’s me and my mask.”

Goldberg continued by joking, “I’ve never been sent to my room like this at this age, but I’ve been confined to my room.”

Navarro seemed to put an end to any speculation, saying, “Whoopi Goldberg, as we know, likes electric heated toilets. The chance of her being at Burning Man is zilch!”

Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin are the other hosts of the daytime talk show.

Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, NBC, Vice, Los Angeles Magazine and the Southern California News Group. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter. In 2022, she won third place for best news feature with the L.A. Press Club. St. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of La Verne and a master’s in creative nonfiction from UC Riverside.

