Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS and 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Brian Deese, National Economic Council; Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.); Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R); Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears (R-Va.). Panel: Doug Heye; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Mo Elleithee, of Georgetown Institute of Politics & Public Service, Fox News. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS Inflation: Former Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers. America’s trucker shortage and the supply chain crisis: Ana Swanson, the New York Times. Russia’s military buildup on its border with Ukraine: Author Fiona Hill (“There is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 21st Century”). COP26 summit; Africa and climate change politics: Author Vanessa Nakate (“A Bigger Picture: My Fight to Bring a New African Voice to the Climate Crisis”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Kash Patel; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Author Doug Collins (“The Clock and the Calendar”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles); Maya MacGuineas Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget; Candidate for lieutenant governor Matthew Dowd (D -Texas) Dionne Warwick; Civil rights attorney Maya Wiley (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Leigh Ann Caldwell; Matthew Continetti, American Enterprise Institute; former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.); Eugene Scott, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Brian Deese, White House National Economic Council; Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); author Jonathan Karl (“Betrayal”). Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Jane Coaston, New York Times; Heidi Heitkamp. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: New revelations about Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the big lie about the elections: Sam Donaldson; Zachary Petrizzo, Daily Beast. Media stories: Catherine Rampell, the Washington Post; Eric Deggans, NPR. America’s disinformation dilemma: Rashad Robinson, the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder. Local news from a small town in Iowa: Art Cullen, the Storm Lake Times; co-director and producer Beth Levison (“Storm Lake”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Liz Claman; Steve Krakauer; Andrew C. McCarthy; Alexandra Wilkes; Jessica Tarlov. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Gregory Zuckerman (“A Shot to Save the World”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The supply chain crisis; author Andrew Sullivan (“Out on a Limb”); unseen footage of the Beatles. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

