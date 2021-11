Movies on TV this week: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut’ on Showtime

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 14 - 20, 2021

The Baker’s Wife (1938) TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1946) TCM Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) TMC Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) Showtime Thur. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3 a.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934) TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Showtime Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Restored Version (1967) TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) USA Sun. 1:35 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Psycho (1960) TMC Thur. 1:10 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Rear Window (1954) TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Way Out West (1937) TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Fri. 2:15 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TBS Sat. 9 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 14 - 20, 2021

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:15 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ IFC Sat. 7 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:10 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. 11:45 a.m. Sundance Sat. 1 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ IFC Fri. Noon IFC Sat. 5 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 a.m.

Shanghai Noon (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Sun. 7 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:29 a.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Bravo Fri. Noon Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. Noon E! Sat. 3 p.m.

Woman on Fire (2016) Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 14 - 20, 2021

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 8 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Fri. 12:47 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Starz Sun. 6:18 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Disney Sun. 7 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 2 a.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ Encore Wed. 10:04 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ MTV Mon. 4:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ TBS Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ POP Mon. 11 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 11 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Colors (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 5:58 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Sun. 5:29 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 2 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3 a.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ HBO Fri. 2:25 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Paramount Wed. Noon

Fast Five (2011) ★★ KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1991) ★★★ TNT Sun. Noon

Father of the Bride Part II (1995) ★★ TNT Sun. 2:14 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Paramount Fri. Noon

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Wed. 7:57 a.m.

The Flintstones (1994) ★★ TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ TMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 2 a.m. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Fri. 4:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:10 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Encore Sun. 3:21 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:24 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11:01 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5:31 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 7:57 a.m. Syfy Tues. 11:28 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2:59 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:29 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Syfy Mon. 10:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 11:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Starz Sat. 8:36 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:41 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:53 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Thur. 2:45 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:55 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Paramount Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Freeform Wed. Noon

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Freeform Wed. 2 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Thur. Noon

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:40 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 12:40 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ TMC Tues. 6:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Sat. 3 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ TNT Sun. 4:28 p.m. TBS Sat. 5:28 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 1:10 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 5:35 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 9:59 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Starz Thur. 6:52 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:48 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ TNT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 4:20 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:25 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Sun. 7 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Taps (1981) ★★ Encore Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 2 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Encore Sat. 12:57 p.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:29 a.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Transformers (2007) ★★★ HBO Sun. 11:25 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:10 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ VH1 Wed. 1 p.m. VH1 Wed. 10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ VH1 Wed. 7 p.m. VH1 Thur. Noon

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ VH1 Wed. 4 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 9 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TBS Sat. 9 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ BBC America Fri. 9 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

