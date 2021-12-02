Seth Rogen was high and confused about why he was invited to Adele’s private L.A. show

Seth Rogen made an unexpected cameo during the televised “Adele One Night Only” concert special that was partly filmed at L.A.'s Griffith Observatory. If he had known, he might not have “smoked a ton of weed” before attending the private event.

“Yeah, I was there. I was in the front row of the Adele concert. And that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all,” the “Superbad” and “Pineapple Express” star told Jimmy Fallon Wednesday during a virtual appearance for “The Tonight Show.”

The comedy star, a vocal cannabis enthusiast, said he remembers “absorbing” that he was invited to “a small Adele concert” and that he and his wife, Lauren Miller, got high ahead of the secret outdoor event, which shut down Griffith Observatory in late October.

But they were surprised to learn that the invitation was actually for the singer’s highly touted, Oprah Winfrey-hosted CBS special — replete with camera cranes, drones and an entire crew — to promote her latest album “30.”

The “Santa Inc.” star and his wife were heavily featured in the TV special, which aired last month, along with A-listers such as Adele’s bestie Drake, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, actor Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade. Not surprisingly, Rogen was extremely stressed out about his predicament — especially upon learning his plum seat assignment.

“Me and my wife were like, ‘OK, maybe we can kind of, like, slink into the background? You know, like, we’ll just sit in the back. It’s fine. We are not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now, really,’” Rogen said. “So we go up to the desk and they give us our tickets, and our seat numbers literally are 1A and 1B. And I’m like, ‘Oh, no! That sounds close!’"

Apparently, the 39-year-old doesn’t even know Adele personally — especially to be “as close as we can fathomably be” to the Grammy- and Oscar-winning superstar.

“I’ve never met [her],” Rogen told Fallon. “No, I don’t know Adele! And if Adele, [if] you’re watching this, why did you do that? ‘Cause the whole time I was like there are so many more famous people than me here who should be sitting where I’m sitting. And I could just feel them be insulted that I had such a good seat. I was in front of Drake. There is no world where I should be in front of Drake.”

Rogen said he was “very distracted” by the fact that he was on camera. But he played the role of “an undistracted, normal cool guy trying to enjoy an Adele concert.”

“The whole time I’m like, ‘just try to look cool,’ which is not a healthy thought to have,” Rogen explained. “And for me at Adele — it was hard for me to look cool because I’m uncomfortable. I’m too close. I feel like Leonardo DiCaprio behind me thinking like, ‘Did Seth Rogen write “Rolling in the Deep?” Is that why he’s so close?’ I feel out of place.”

But it worked out, because he got rave reviews for the appearance, which earned CBS admirable prime-time TV ratings too.

“Everyone I know watched it,” Rogen said. “I think it’s the most popular thing I’ve ever been in in my entire life. Like, there’s people I know who have not watched my last five movies who have been texting me, being like, ‘You were amazing, that Adele concert looked incredible!’”