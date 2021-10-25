Hello? That was Adele who shut down Griffith Observatory for a secret show last night

Rumor had it that Adele played a secret show at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory Sunday night. And the rumor is true.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Adele performing at the popular tourist attraction this weekend ahead of her highly anticipated TV special, “Adele One Night Only.” CBS confirmed to The Times that the two-hour telecast was taped Sunday evening.

A series of videos on social media captured the Grammy winner singing her hit single “Hello,” as well as what could be new music from her upcoming fourth studio album, “30,” outside the domed landmark. The Griffith Observatory announced Thursday on Twitter that it would be closed from Friday until Sunday without additional details.

In aerial footage shared on an Adele fan account, a sizable production setup consisting of multiple trucks, tents and assorted stage equipment can be seen outside the observatory. Another fan account captured black-and-white images of Adele projected onto the iconic building.

The impromptu concert was staged as part of the recently announced “Adele One Night Only,” which premieres Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. Pacific on CBS and sister streamer Paramount+.

The special is billed as a concert event featuring a mix of the singer-songwriter’s greatest hits, plus “several never-before-heard songs” from her new record. During the telecast, Adele will also sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss “the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”

CBS revealed last week that “Adele One Night Only” would be filmed in Los Angeles, though it didn’t specify where. The L.A.-based artist’s surprise Griffith Observatory appearance comes shortly after she released her latest single, “Easy on Me,” ending a six-year musical hiatus. Earlier this month, Adele announced that her long-awaited album is set to arrive Nov. 19.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started [this album] nearly 3 years ago,” she posted Oct. 13 on Instagram. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. ... I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”