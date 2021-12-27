Advertisement
Television

Director Jean-Marc Vallée died from a heart attack, rep says

A man wearing a floral shirt and dark blazer
Director-producer Jean-Marc Vallée in 2019.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
“Big Little Lies” and “Dallas Buyers Club” director Jean-Marc Vallée died from a heart attack, his representative Bumble Ward confirmed to The Times on Monday.

The Emmy-winning director died over the holiday weekend while at his cabin outside of Québec City in Canada.

Deadline reported Monday that the director — who didn’t drink and practiced the Wim Hof fitness method, which involves cold exposure and heightened oxygen levels attained through specialized breathing — is believed to have died on Christmas Day. He was found the next morning.

Vallée got his start directing music videos and shorts before making his feature film breakthrough with 2005’s “C.R.A.Z.Y.,” an ode to English rock ‘n’ roll. That led to the 2009 film “The Young Victoria,” starring Emily Blunt.

Later, he moved easily between film and TV productions, finding acclaim with star-studded projects such as the Oscar-nominated 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club,” 2013’s “Wild” starring Reese Witherspoon and the HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects.”

