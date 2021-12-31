Remembering Betty White: A look back at a Golden Girl’s golden career

Betty White, the beloved actor and television personality known for not one but two of the medium’s most memorable comic roles, died Friday in Brentwood at 99. But “The Mary Tyler Moore Show’s” Sue Ann Nivens and “The Golden Girls’” Rose Nylund were just the tip of the iceberg for White, who began her career in the early days of the medium and earned the last of her whopping 21 Emmy nominations for hosting “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” in 2014.

In recent years, the Hollywood veteran and animal advocate relished her career longevity and variability, with recurring roles on legal dramedy “Boston Legal,” daytime soap “The Bold and the Beautiful” and sitcom “Hot in Cleveland” while regularly dispensing wisdom about surviving and thriving in Hollywood well into one’s 10th decade.

From her role in a high-profile Super Bowl ad to the luminaries mourning her death, here’s our key coverage of White’s recent life and legacy.