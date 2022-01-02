A documentary intended to celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday is still coming soon to theaters, even though the beloved actor died at age 99 on New Year’s Eve.

The producers of “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” confirmed Friday that the film will be released as planned Jan. 17, which would have been the Emmy winner‘s centennial birthday. The title of the feature, however, has been changed to “Betty White: A Celebration.”

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” said production duo Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein in a statement.

“During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. ... We will go forward with our plans to show the film ... in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

Screening at a number of Los Angeles cinemas, “Betty White: A Celebration” will feature interviews with many of the “Golden Girls” star’s Hollywood friends and colleagues, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Reynolds, who starred opposite White in the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal,” paid tribute Friday to his late costar, who “managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.”

The documentary will also sample video from White’s final interview while providing “a backstage look at her career, and insights into what was most important to her.”

“Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long,” Boettcher and Trinklein said in a message posted on the Fathom Events website.

“This celebration of America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White’s amazing life and career. It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty’s classic moments on The Golden Girls, SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others.”

Moviegoers can purchase tickets to see “Betty White: A Celebration” at FathomEvents.com. Below are some of the theaters showing the film in L.A. County: