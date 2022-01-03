Whoopi Goldberg skips ‘The View’ after contracting breakthrough case of COVID-19

Whoopi Goldberg has a breakthrough case of the coronavirus, co-host Joy Behar announced Monday on “The View.”

“Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild, but we’re being super-cautious here,” said Behar, who was filling in as moderator in her colleague’s absence.

Behar predicted the 66-year-old would return “probably next week” and said they would check in with her soon, “So you’ll see Whoopi too.”

The four remaining “View” women then shared how their holidays were affected by the pandemic’s Omicron surge.

Ana Navarro — who lost her mother after a long illness in December — got stuck with catered food and rental party gear for 20 people after her father tested positive and couldn’t make it to her place for Christmas or her Dec. 28 birthday. (He has since recovered.)

Sarah Haines and her kids traveled to Florida and returned unscathed only to return to a COVID-positive husband at home, she said. The family quarantined within their house and everyone is healthy now.

Behar, meanwhile, said she canceled a planned Christmas party at her own place and was disappointed, then couldn’t resist taking a shot at former President Trump, who celebrated New Year’s Eve at his annual party at Mar-a-Lago.

Sunny Hostin, who lost her in-laws to COVID-19 around the holidays a year ago, said she and her husband “had a very tough holiday” this time around. She also revealed she tested positive right before Christmas, after she and Navarro had false-positives in September.

Hostin, whose mom also tested positive, said she FaceTimed with loved ones for Christmas and New Year’s while she was quarantining with cold-like symptoms.

The whole time, Hostin appeared to struggle to keep her emotions in check. Everyone praised the vaccines and boosters for preventing anything more severe from happening among their ranks.

COVID-19 concerns have been no stranger to “The View” in recent months. Hostin and Navarro were asked, on air, to leave the set immediately in September, right before the panel was set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris.

The interview was quickly changed to be conducted remotely, with Harris in another room, while Navarro confirmed the next day that the results had been false positives.

And Goldberg was absent from the show in mid-December after potential exposure to someone who had COVID-19, People reported at the time, but managed to get through that scare without infection.

The “Sister Act” star got her first vaccination in March 2021, right before the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. “Lemme tell ya, I was sweating,” Goldberg said at the time, but she was pleased to report that getting the shot wound up being no big deal.