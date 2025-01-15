‘Today’s’ Sheinelle Jones says ‘family health matter’ is behind her absence from show

Sheinelle Jones, amid her weeks-long absence from NBC’s “Today” show, tells supporters “your kindness means so much to me.”

Sheinelle Jones says she is grateful for the support of her fans and TV family as she takes time off-air to deal with a personal matter.

The “Today” show journalist on Monday provided some insight into her weeks-long absence from the program’s third hour, which she co-hosts with Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Al Roker. Jones has been off-air since last month.

“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter.”

Jones, who joined the NBC News team in 2014, did not disclose details about the personal business keeping her from the desk but acknowledged her support system within and beyond the “Today” studio.

“Your kindness means so much to me,” she wrote to followers, before concluding her statement. “I’ll see you soon.”

In the comments section, fellow “Today” personalities Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie voiced their support for Jones. Hager praised “queen” Jones and said they are “wrapping our arms around you, always.” Guthrie said the morning show is “not the same without you” and looked forward to an imminent reunion.

“We love you, Sheinelle,” the “Today” Instagram account replied.

Jones’ absence comes amid big changes at the NBC morning show. Last week, longtime host Hoda Kotb tearfully signed off from her 17-year stint on the program. Melvin officially took over Kotb’s chair and duties on Monday.

Though Kotb’s time as a “Today” co-host is over, she still sent love to Jones.

“We love you ….. you are being held….. you are family xoxo,” she commented on Jones’ post.