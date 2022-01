Beloved TV dad Bob Saget, who was found dead Sunday in a Florida hotel room, famously played wholesome widower Danny Tanner on “Full House” and hosted ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

The 65-year-old comic was remembered fondly by co-stars and a generation of fans as the “kindest, sweetest soul.”

Here’s a look at The Times’ coverage of his life and legacy, starting in the early 1990s.