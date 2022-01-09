A shocked Hollywood reacts to the death of Bob Saget: ‘I am broken. I am gutted.’

Bob Saget, the stand-up comedian and actor who became “America’s Dad” with his appearances on the sitcom “Full House” and the clip-compilation show “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in the 1990s, was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed on social media.

The news came as a shock to Saget’s colleagues in the world of entertainment: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” wrote Saget’s “Full House” co-star John Stamos. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Comedian Randy Rainbow, who called Saget “the kindest, sweetest soul,” said on Twitter that he and Saget were planning a duet together. Longtime friend Gilbert Gottfried posted a smiling selfie of himself and Saget and said that he and the actor “stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh” just days before his death.

Many paid tribute to Saget’s warm turns as loving TV dads, including but not limited to the popular “TGIF” sitcom “Full House” and its Netflix revival, “Fuller House.”

Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s daughter on the short-lived “Full House” follow-up “Raising Dad” in 2001 and 2002, wrote on Instagram that his “America’s Dad” moniker wasn’t just an act. “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful,” she said. “He talked about his kids constantly.”

Others remembered the foul-mouthed stand-up who delivered perhaps the definitive version of the titular blue joke in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats.” “It’s brilliant and not for the faint of heart,” wrote Jane Lynch.

