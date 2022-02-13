How ‘Bel-Air’ changes 9 beloved ‘Fresh Prince’ characters from the original

Will Smith, left, and Jabari Banks. (NBC; Peacock)

The sitcom’s titular character, though loosely based on the experiences of music executive Benny Medina, leaned heavily on the real-life personality of Will Smith: a charismatic, streetwise teen with an aptitude for music, talent on the basketball court and skills with the ladies. Its theme song explained why Will moved across the country, while showing him being spun around in the air by a local bully.

“Bel-Air” ups the stakes to justify the drastic relocation: One night, after finishing a game, Will’s best friend Tray is wrongfully accused of hitting a gang leader in the face with a basketball. To interrupt the resulting beatdown, Will pulls a gun from Tray’s backpack and shoots it in the air, then aims it at the gang leader until the cops pull up and arrest him. While Will spends the night in jail, his mother gets help from Will’s Uncle Phil, a high-powered lawyer who pulls strings to ensure his release and offers to keep him safe in Los Angeles, far from the gang leader’s revenge. (Or is it?)

Making his onscreen debut, Jabari Banks — who had the “Fresh Prince” boxed set as a child and is actually from West Philadelphia! — says his version of Will is “a little grittier. He’s very prideful, he doesn’t like getting his toes stepped on and, any chance he gets to prove someone wrong, he will do that. He don’t take no s—, and sometimes that gets him into trouble. But I’m excited for people to see what’s been bubbling up inside him as that’s all going down.”

And as in the original, Will and his cousin Carlton do not initially get along — not only because Will wears his school blazer inside-out, but also because “they have two different ideas about how the world works, but they have to figure out how to coexist in the same house and the same school, which is Carlton’s world,” says Banks.