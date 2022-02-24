Anthony Edwards reveals he eloped with Mare Winningham, his ‘ER’ co-star

“Inventing Anna” star Anthony Edwards and his “Miracle Mile” and “ER” co-star Mare Winningham are married.

Edwards, whose credits include Goose from “Top Gun” and Gilbert from “Revenge of the Nerds,” made the reveal in a recent Esquire interview. He said that they eloped late last year after reconnecting following their respective divorces. It was just the two of them at the ceremony and a friend who officiated.

“We’re too old to throw weddings,” said Edwards, 59, adding that Winningham is starring in eight performances a week. “She’s doing ‘Girl From the North Country’ on Broadway, and she’s just spectacular. She’s an amazing singer and she’s a wonderful actress and she’s an incredible person.”

Representatives for Edwards and Winningham did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The actors first met when they screen-tested for roles in Rob Reiner’s 1985 rom-com “The Sure Thing,” but their coveted parts ultimately went to John Cusack and Daphne Zuniga. Edwards was cast as Cusack’s best friend.

Mare Winningham, left, as Dr. Amanda Lee and Anthony Edwards as Dr. Mark Greene in NBC’s “ER.” ( Paul Drinkwater / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The two landed another movie together two years later. They starred in Steve De Jarnatt’s disaster flick “Miracle Mile,” about nuclear war coming to Los Angeles, which was released in 1988. They also co-starred in a late-1990s story arc on the prime-time medical soap “ER,” in which she played a pathological liar faking her way as a doctor who was fixated on Edwards’ Dr. Mark Greene.

Since “Miracle Mile,” the two got hitched to other people and had several kids between them. He wed Jeanine Lobell and had four kids. She wed and divorced her “The Young Pioneers” co-star A Martinez, TV tech advisor William Mapel and artist Jason Trucco. She had five children with Mapel.

Edwards took a break from acting in the early aughts to raise his kids, then made headlines in 2017 when he publicly accused writer and producer Gary Goddard of molesting him as a child. (He also started the nonprofit organization 1in6.org).

He and Winningham remained friends through their divorces, according to Esquire, and found themselves recently living in New York City at the same time.

Winningham, a two-time Emmy winner, also played medical matriarch Susan Grey in “Grey’s Anatomy” and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1995 drama “Georgia.” She has also starred in “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Turner & Hooch,” “Mildred Pierce,” “Philomena” and more recently in “American Horror Story,” “The Affair,” “The Outsider” and “Dopesick.”

Edwards has kept busy too. In addition to playing lawyer Alan Reed in “Inventing Anna,” he’s also starring in the upcoming anthology “Tales of the Walking Dead” and in Apple TV+'s WeWork drama, “WeCrashed.”