Let’s break down ‘Euphoria’s’ utterly, extravagantly chaotic Season 2 finale

The two-year-plus gap between “Euphoria’s” first and second seasons was nothing if not eventful, producing two specials filmed under COVID restrictions and star Zendaya’s maiden Emmy win. Still, it’s been refreshing to have HBO’s gritty teen drama — created, written and directed by Sam Levinson — finally back on TV week in and week out this winter, serving up fodder for outrageous memes and “absolutely belligerent” behavior.

So, did Sunday’s Season 2 finale top the most expensive high-school theatre production of all time? Avid viewers and comparative geriatrics Lorraine Ali and Matt Brennan are here to break down all of the Gen Z hijinks at “Euphoria” High:

Matt Brennan: “Euphoria’s” Season 2 finale, “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” takes its title from the French writer André Breton, whose most well-known work may be the “Surrealist Manifesto.” It’s a fitting allusion for an episode that features, in its first 25 minutes alone, a knifing-slash-suffocation, a high-school play turned onstage riot, and an extended acoustic musical number — exactly the kind of pharmaceutical-grade chaos that has made “Euphoria” HBO’s latest Sunday-night darling.

It also means the episode is an almost nonsensical grab bag of multiple timelines and plot threads long in need of tying up. In fact, this would normally be the paragraph to do a little plot summary — about the fallout from that little psychopath Ashtray stabbing the visitor and Fezco trying to clean up his mess; about Cassie melting down over “Our Life”; about Nate calling the authorities on his father out of revenge; about what’s become of Rue and Jules and Elliot’s love triangle. But I’m too exhausted to do much more summary than that. If you need more, reader, Wikipedia is right there!

We can get to my knee-jerk reaction — which is, as usual, somewhere between awe and exasperation — in a moment. But first I’m dying to know: What did you think?

Lorraine Ali: I love a messy story that doesn’t try and clean everything up in the final act, which is why I liked the Season 2 finale — with a few exceptions Teen life is a dramatic clusterf—, and this season of “Euphoria” in particular has done such a great job at exploring the emotional mayhem without trying to make sense of it. Remember 17, Matt? Nothing made sense! The finale captures the confusing, ironic and dangerous undercurrents of their world so well. They’re hurtling, out of control, toward their future, asking, “Am I pretty? Am I loved? Will I make it through high school alive?” Not to mention, “Do I even want to, if adulthood is as awful as it looks?” If you’re Rue, it’s: “Can I be a better person?” (Though whether that’s even possible if she still owes Laurie the soft-spoken drug dealer the remaining $8,000 remains to be seen.)

All of that was there in the finale, on stage, in a production by Lexi that I wish I’d put on as an act of revenge my final year in high school.

