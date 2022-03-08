Peace out, virgins: Mindy Kaling’s creation ‘Never Have I Ever’ to end with Season 4

Good news and bad news, “Never Have I Ever” fans.

Whether you’re Team Paxton, Team Ben or Team Devi on this fine International Women’s Day, you’ll be pleased to know that the hit Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” has been renewed for a fourth season, to be released in 2023.

And now for the bad news: That season will be the show’s last.

“Never Have I Ever” co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher announced Tuesday that the third season of the teen comedy will begin streaming on Netflix this summer, followed by a fourth and final chapter that they’re “absolutely thrilled about.”

“We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you,” the executive producers said in a joint statement.

“Thanks to all our fans for your support — especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

Since debuting on Netflix in 2020, “Never Have I Ever” has become one of the streaming giant’s most popular titles. The show stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a spunky Sherman Oaks high schooler navigating family, friendship and romance after the sudden loss of her father.

“Thank you all for everything. Seriously,” Ramakrishnan said Tuesday in a statement posted amid preparations to film the series’ final season.

“I am so proud of us all and everything that this show has accomplished. Soon we will have 40 amazing episodes of Sherman Oaks shenanigans. This show is so close to my heart. It is my privilege to help create this story so I promise I’ll give it my all and make you guys proud. Make myself proud too. Let’s do this one more time, yeah?”

The “Never Have I Ever” team’s announcement comes less than a year after the premiere of Season 2, which sees a conflicted Devi caught in the middle of a love triangle with tender-hearted nerd Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and swim-team heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

Rounding out the supporting cast are Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Niecy Nash, Common, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Megan Suri and John McEnroe — the series’ unlikely narrator.

“I love that a story I relate to so deeply — about a young, Indian American girl — hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, said in a statement.

“We’re eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can’t wait for everyone to see the final two seasons!”