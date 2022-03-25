‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 isn’t as horny as the first. Its creator explains the ‘slow burn’

This story contains spoilers for “Bridgerton” Season 2.

With the debut season of “Bridgerton,” creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen had to live up to the expectations of loyal readers of the Julia Quinn novels on which the drama is based. With the Netflix sensation’s second season, that remains true — only now with the added expectations of some 82 million households.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t overwhelming, but in the best way possible,” Van Dusen says. “I hope the world responds to it and embraces it as much as they did in the first season. I say, ‘Bring on the pressure!’ I think the pressure worked in Season 1. It was only natural that certain expectations got placed on this show after the incredible success of the first season. That raised our profile.”

Following a triumphant debut that had fans obsessing over the love story between socialite Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the brooding Duke of Hastings, a.k.a. Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), the Regency-era romance is back to make viewers swoon again, this time with a new couple — well, trio — at its center.

This season, which is based on Quinn’s book “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” puts the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), at the forefront, as he navigates his reluctant feelings for a new woman in town, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), and a sense of duty to instead marry her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

Van Dusen applied his years of drama training — meaning work at production company Shondaland — to “Bridgerton.” Straight out of USC’s Peter Stark Producing Program, the Maryland native landed a job as Shonda Rhimes’ assistant when “Grey’s Anatomy” was in development and internally known as “Sex in the Surgery.” He eventually transitioned into writing on “Grey’s Anatomy” and was co-executive producer of “Scandal” before developing “Bridgerton” as part of Rhimes’ lucrative overall deal at Netflix.

The first scripted series Van Dusen’s created, “Bridgerton” quickly earned the title of Netflix’s most-watched show ever — 82 million households in its first 28 days, according to the streamer’s own (unconfirmed) data — and scored 12 Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series. And Netflix wasted little time finding ways to expand the universe: A limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, to be written by Rhimes, has already been ordered to series.

For all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the series, though, Van Dusen‘s time as “Bridgerton” showrunner is coming to an end: For Season 3 he’ll pass the baton to fellow Shondaland veteran Jess Brownell, who will oversee the third and fourth installments. Van Dusen is currently co-writing and executive producing a TV adaptation of Adam Silvera’s bestselling YA novel “They Both Die at the End.”

“I felt like I needed to go off on my own a little bit and spread my wings,” he says.

“I’m certainly curious to see where the show goes,” he adds. “I’ve had a really specific creative vision for the series and I don’t think that vision would have been able to be translated if I didn’t put everything I had into this show. I’m a very involved, in-the-trenches showrunner. I was on set in the U.K. pretty much every day for these first couple seasons, overseeing things down to the smallest details. And there isn’t really a script that hasn’t been rewritten three, four, sometimes five, six times. And I say that because that’s the way it had to be in order to realize that singular, cohesive creative vision.”

Calling from London, where he was doing a round of press in the lead-up to the show’s splashy premiere event at the Tate Modern, Van Dusen spoke with The Times about moving beyond last season’s sizzling romance, taking a risk with the pacing of this season’s central romance, and the piece of advice from Rhimes that guides his storytelling.